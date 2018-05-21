Royal Wedding: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Drive Away In A Jaguar E-Type Zero

The Royal Wedding was the talk of the town this weekend as Prince Harry And Meghan Markle. No, we haven’t entered general news space, and we aren’t going to comment about Markle’s dress at the wedding, or the list of celebrities who attended the ceremony. We’re here to talk about the modern classic which the Royal Couple used to drive from Windsor Castle to Frogmore House, a Jaguar E-Type Zero. Watch the Royal Couple drive away in the video below (via Guardian News)

Back in 2015, the Jaguar E-type was voted as Best British Car Ever in a worldwide poll run by the inaugural Classic & Sportscar – The London Show. But the one that the Royal Couple drove was even special. It was the Jaguar E-Type Zero which was revealed at the Jaguar Land Rover Tech Fest in September 2017.

The E-type Zero was restored and converted at Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works in Coventry.

In terms of performance, the Jaguar E-type Zero is quicker than an original E-type. Naught to 100km/h (62mph) takes only 5.5sec, about one second quicker than a Series 1 E-type. The E-type Zero has a ‘real world’ range of 270km (about 170 miles). It uses a 40kWh battery, which can be recharged from home overnight (typically in six to seven hours, depending on power source).

An electric powertrain developing 220kW has been specially designed for the E-type Zero. Its lithium-ion battery pack has the same dimensions, and similar weight, to the XK six-cylinder engine used in the original E-type. The experts responsible for developing the electric powertrain have ensured it will be placed in precisely the same location as the XK engine.

The total weight of the E-Type Zero is 46kg lower than the original E-type, which means that the car’s structure, including suspension and brakes, has not changed, thus simplifying the conversion and homologation process.

Read a detailed report about the Jaguar E-Type Zero here

The newlyweds drove to their evening reception with the top down. Check out more images Jaguar E-Type Zero below:

Note: Screenshots used in the post belong to Guardian News