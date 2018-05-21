Lexus LX 570 India Bookings Open; Priced At INR 2.32 Crore

Lexus has announced the launch of the new LX 570 in the Indian market. The Lexus LX 570 will be available for booking from May 21, 2018 at INR 2,32,94,000 (ex-showroom).

The LX 570 is equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 engine which makes 383 horsepower and 546 Nm (403 pound-feet) of torque, but now gets a new eight-speed automatic transmission for company. Performance is heightened through the off-road technology features from its frame to the multi-terrain adjustment systems. The drive experience in the LX 570 is further enhanced by Lexus signature features such as Climate Control and entertainment systems. The 2018 LX 570 also introduces third row seating which can transform easily to additional cargo space if needed.

The LX 570 features signature Lexus design elements such as the spindle grille and the L-shaped illumination of the triple LED headlights. Inside, the mark of the Takumi is evident in the semi aniline leather interiors and the Shimamoku trim on the steering wheel. The Lexus spirit of hospitality, or omotenashi, is expressed in the interior of the LX 570 – spacious cabin, silky white LED lighting and ambient illumination integrated in the doors.

The Lexus Climate Concierge lets you customize your individual temperature and comfort. The entertainment is provided by the premium 19 speaker Mark Levinson reference surround sound system delivering home-theater quality in-car entertainment along with high-definition 11.6-inch liquid crystal AI (Artificial Intelligence) displays for rear seats.

The frame is designed to separate the suspension from the bodyshell, helping to prevent noise and vibration from entering the cabin. Multi-terrain Select adjusts multiple vehicle systems to negotiate a range of conditions and demanding off-road conditions are managed by the 5-speed Crawl Control, which adjusts the torque and brakes on each wheel independently, allowing the driver to focus fully on steering.