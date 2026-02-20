Royal Enfield updates the Himalayan 450 with a new side stand for 2026

Small details can make a big difference in daily riding, especially on a motorcycle that is meant to go everywhere. Royal Enfield seems to have realised this with the Himalayan 450. After months of getting feedback from owners, the company has finally resolved one of the most discussed issues on the bike.
The Himalayan 450 will now come with an updated side stand on the 2026 model. This new side stand is designed to keep the bike more upright when parked. On previous versions, the bike was too prone to leaning forward, making it more difficult to come back up. With a kerb weight of 196 kg, this became tiring, especially on slopes, broken roads or soft ground.
Many riders had brought up this concern shortly after deliveries had begun. Some even went for aftermarket fixes like stand extensions or wider bases just to feel more confident while parking. Royal Enfield has now taken care of this properly with a factory solution.
What has changed
- The new side stand is less curved, and alters the resting angle of the bike
- The motorcycle is more stable when parked
- Lifting the bike back up is less of an effort
- The update lowers the risk of falling over on uneven surfaces
The updated side stand will be standard on the Himalayan 450 for 2026. Existing owners have nothing to worry about either. The new part can be purchased through authorised Royal Enfield service centres. Availability may vary and advance ordering may be required at some locations.
The cost of the revised side stand is Rs 3,250. While it is an added cost, it comes with factory fitment and peace of mind.
The Himalayan 450 itself has remained unchanged. It still continues to be priced between Rs 3.06 lakh and Rs 3.37 lakh ex-showroom. Despite a price increase last year because of increased GST on motorcycles above 350cc, the bike continues to offer great value for its punchy engine, well-tuned suspension, good road presence and modern features.
This update indicates that Royal Enfield is listening. Fixing a real world issue like this only makes the Himalayan 450 a better companion for everyday riding and long adventures alike.