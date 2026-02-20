Defender Makes History in India With a Never-Seen-Before Anamorphic Display Experience

To many people, the Defender is more than just a vehicle. It stands for strength, adventure and the confidence to go anywhere. With the same mindset, Defender has now made a bold step in how it presents itself to Indian audiences.
Defender has become the first luxury automotive brand in India to make use of an anamorphic display. This new-age visual experience is live at Phoenix Palladium between 20 and 22 February 2026. It puts the SUV at the centre of a large digital screen which makes it look like the vehicle is coming out towards the viewer.
The installation is based on a huge 35 ft by 16 ft screen. Thanks to the anamorphic effect, the Defender appears to be almost three dimensional and gives a strong sense of depth and movement. The idea is to portray the bold character and commanding presence of the SUV in a manner that feels dramatic and memorable. The content for this display has been created in collaboration with Inventech.
This activation reflects Defender’s focus on experiences, not just products. Technology and creativity unite here to tell the brand’s story in a modern format that suits its rugged image.
After Mumbai, the same anamorphic display will be traveling to other cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Kochi and Chennai, starting from 21st February.
Key highlights of the activation
- First luxury automotive anamorphic display in India
- Large scale immersive digital screen
- Live public installation in major cities of India
- Focus on Defender’s heritage, strong identity
Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said the brand enjoys good admiration in India because of its long standing off road legacy. According to him, this activation builds naturally on that history. Mark Cameron, Managing Director, Defender, added that the display is intended to engage audiences through innovation and visual storytelling.
The Mumbai installation remain live till 22 February 2026. Visitors get to see the Defender in a format that reflects the same confidence it shows both on the road and beyond it.