Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Unveiled: X440 Gets a Cruiser Sibling

Harley-Davidson has expanded its entry-level motorcycle range with the new Sprint 440, a cruiser developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp. Based on the X440 platform, the motorcycle gets a different design, a low seat height and a relaxed riding position. It also uses the familiar 440cc engine, along with modern features and several customisation options.
The Sprint 440 has been unveiled ahead of its public debut at EICMA 2026. It will reach US dealerships in spring 2027, while its launch plans for other markets are yet to be announced. Here is a closer look at what the new Harley-Davidson has to offer.
Design and Styling
The Sprint 440 gets a traditional cruiser design inspired by Harley-Davidson’s larger motorcycles. It features a round LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, short rear fender and a scooped rider seat. The pulled-back handlebar and low-mounted exhaust add to its cruiser appearance.
The motorcycle will be available in three colour options:
- Dark Billiard Gray
- Vivid Black
- Teal Thunder
All three shades get orange graphics on the fuel tank with a chequered pattern and Harley-Davidson lettering. The side panels also feature the brand’s new Harley Hare character. Other details include blacked-out mechanical parts, machined engine fins and a metallic exhaust heat shield.
The Sprint name has a history of its own, as Harley-Davidson first used it in 1961 for its smaller motorcycles.
Engine and Performance
Powering the Sprint 440 is the same 440cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine found in the X440 and X440 T. The motor produces 27PS at 6,000rpm and 38Nm of torque at 4,000rpm.
The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slip clutch. Harley-Davidson claims a fuel efficiency figure of around 34kmpl.
Here are the main engine details:
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|440cc, single-cylinder
|Cooling
|Air and oil-cooled
|Maximum power
|27PS at 6,000rpm
|Peak torque
|38Nm at 4,000rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Claimed mileage
|34kmpl
|Fuel tank capacity
|9 litres
The 9-litre fuel tank is smaller than the 13.5-litre unit on the India-spec X440. This is worth considering for riders planning longer journeys.
Dimensions, Suspension and Brakes
One of the main features of the Sprint 440 is its low seat height of 683mm. Its narrow seat and fuel tank section should make it easier for riders of different heights to place their feet on the ground.
The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 187kg, which is 3.5kg less than the X440 T. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm upside-down front forks with 130mm travel and twin rear shock absorbers with seven-step preload adjustment. The rear suspension offers 76mm of wheel travel.
Other hardware details include:
- Ground clearance of 147mm
- 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels
- 100/90-19 front tyre
- 150/60 ZR17 rear tyre
- 320mm front disc with a two-piston calliper
- 240mm rear disc with a single-piston calliper
- Dual-channel ABS
Features and Accessories
The Sprint 440 gets a 3.5-inch circular colour TFT instrument console mounted above the handlebar. It displays speed, engine rpm, odometer, trip information and other warning indicators.
The feature list also includes full-LED lighting and a USB Type-C charging port positioned above the headlamp.
Harley-Davidson will offer several accessories for the motorcycle, including:
- Throw-over saddlebags
- Detachable clear windscreen
- Sissy bar with passenger backrest
- Engine guard
- Flatter Moto handlebar
- Tallboy, Reach and Brawler solo seat options
- Willie G Skull footpegs, bar-end mirrors and hand grips
India Launch and X350T Update
Harley-Davidson has confirmed that the Sprint 440 will reach the US market in spring 2027. Final assembly for the US market will take place at the company’s York facility in Pennsylvania.
An India launch date and price have not been announced yet. However, its development partnership with Hero MotoCorp and its connection to the X440 platform make an Indian introduction possible. The motorcycle is also expected to be positioned in the premium mid-size cruiser segment.
Harley-Davidson is also working on the X350T for India. However, details about this motorcycle and its launch timeline are yet to be revealed.