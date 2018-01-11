Royal Enfield Offering Up To 45% Discount on its Gear Collection Through end of Season Sale

Royal Enfield has announced the End of Season Sale on its gear collection. The first sale of the year provides flat 45% discount which will be available on select merchandises comprising of Protective and Urban Gear, Luggage and accessories. The discount can be availed at the RE Brand store, Dealership Stores, Exclusive Gear Stores, and Third- Party stores. The sale commenced on January 1st, 2018.

The discount is applicable on Eyewear, Gloves, Headgear, Helmet, Jackets, Jeans, Mask, ProtectorTrousers, Jackets, Jeans, Shirts, Shoes, Sweaters, Sweatshirts, Urban Trousers, T-Shirts, Bags, Saddlebags, Bike Covers, Boot Covers, Rain Jackets and Rain Suits.

The Royal Enfield gear line comprises of four portfolios:

· Protective Riding Gear

· Urban Riding Gear

· Essential Riding Gear

· Apparel & Accessories