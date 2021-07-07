Renault Cars Available With Huge Discounts This July

To make the buying process easier for potential customers, manufacturers are rolling out heavy discounts on their offerings. This move also helps in countering the rise in input costs, which is further resulting in frequent price hikes. In the same wake, Renault has officially announced that discounts and special deals would be available on all of its vehicles. Discounts will range from ₹60,000 to ₹65,000, depending on the model and variants. The validity period is from July 1 to July 31.

More details

Renault is offering discounts up to ₹65,000 to potential customers, not only that but there will be exchange bonuses, loyalty benefits and much more.

All variants of Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Duster are eligible for this offer only for July. This will be great news for new customers who are willing to buy a new car during this pandemic. And offering discounts is the best way to sell off the remaining lot as well.

Renault Kwid

The company’s best-selling model, entry-level Kwid is being offered with maximum benefits which are around ₹52,000. This will include a lot of various offers which are, Cash discount of ₹20,000, an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, a loyalty bonus of ₹10,000. With these discounts, customers are offered a discount of ₹2,000 more if they book online. Adding more, Renault is offering eligible customers a corporate discount worth ₹10,000 or a rural discount worth ₹5,000.

Renault Triber

Renault’s MUV, the Triber is being offered with maximum benefits of up to ₹55,000. The discount will vary depending upon the make year of the model. Customers who are opting for the 2020MY model will receive discounts worth ₹25,000 and a cash bonus worth ₹20,000 plus a loyalty bonus of ₹10,000.

As far as the 2021MY is concerned, customers who are opting for this model will receive cash discounts worth ₹10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 plus a loyalty bonus of ₹10,000. If customers will book online, then they will receive a discount worth ₹5,000. Eligible customers for corporate or rural will receive worth ₹10,000.

Renault Kiger

Kiger is the latest offering by the French automaker, which will get maximum cash benefits up to ₹20,000. This will include a loyalty bonus of ₹10,000 and a corporate/rural bonus of about ₹10,000

Renault Duster

The French Automaker’s flagship SUV in India, the Mighty Duster is being offered with maximum benefits up to ₹65,000, which is the highest of the lot. This will include an exchange bonus of ₹30,000, a cash benefit of ₹20,000, and also a loyalty benefit of about ₹15,000.

Adding to this, eligible customers can avail of a corporate discount of ₹30,000 or a rural offer of ₹15,000 and an additional ₹10,000 for exchange bonus under their r.e.l.i.e.v.e scrappage program. With this program, the company aims to promote the scrappage of old cars by providing an exchange offer.