Royal Enfield Meteor Gets Three New Colors To Choose From

Royal Enfield has announced 3 new colors for the Meteor 250 range. The base Fireball variant gets two new shades of Fireball Blue and Fireball Matt Green whereas the top-end Supernova variant gets the new shade of Supernova Red. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is priced at ₹ 2.05 lakh, ₹2.1 lakh, and ₹2.2 lakh for the Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova variants respectively. The rest of the features and specifications remain the same.

Official statement

Speaking about the success of the Meteor 350 and about the introduction of new colorways, B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said “The launch of the Meteor 350 marked a very important milestone in our journey. The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle on an all-new, ground-up engine platform was an important transition for the brand. Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment in India and has been making rapid inroads into the global markets as well, while picking up awards and accolades along the way. The addition of new exciting colorways on the Meteor 350 makes it a more compelling choice for our customers across the world.”

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: a brief recap

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 sits on machine-finished alloy wheels measuring 19-inch front with 100/90 tire and 17-inch rear wheel with 140/70 tire. The new 350 motorcycle, based on the brand’s new ‘J’ architecture, receives a low seat along with high set handlebars and forward-set footpegs relating to an upright seating position and better rider comfort. The Meteor 350 derives power from a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an OHC design.

This engine makes 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine will allow for lower emissions and instant acceleration. Royal Enfield has confirmed that the Meteor 350 is a successor to the Thunderbird. Compared to the old 350cc engine, the all-new engine has a spread of an extra 1000 RPMs and has been tweaked for crisp throttle response. Royal Enfield has included a Digi-analogue instrument cluster with 8 tell-tale lights and an analog speedometer with km/h and mph markings.

The digital screen will display readouts for a service reminder, a much-needed fuel-level bar, a clock, a gear indicator, and an eco indicator among other things. Sitting alongside this dial will be another color TFT screen to the right which RE calls a Tripper Navigation Display Unit.