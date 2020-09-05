Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Feature New-Gen UCE350 Engine, Specs Leaked

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is not too far from making a public appearance and prior to that, details about the new motorcycle have now been leaked.

YouTuber Rider Lal has managed to procure information about the all-new motorcycle, along with power output and construction details about the all-new UCE350 engine, which will also power the new-gen Royal Enfield Classic among other bread and butter models for the manufacturer.

The new four-stroke, single-cylinder UCE350 motor continues with its long-stroke configuration and promises high torque at low engine speeds like the earlier version. In terms of output, it cranks out 20.2bhp and 27Nm of torque, which makes it gain 1.1bhp and lose 1 Nm in the transition. The updated construction promises a signature thump from the exhaust along with lower emissions, crisp acceleration and improved refinement.

It will most likely be mated to a newly-developed gearbox which has fewer components and linkages and promises reduced friction and smooth operation. It includes a newly-developed clutch which will perform better in terms of longevity and will be easier to pull.

Talking about the motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be based on a new twin-cradle frame, feature a raised handlebar for comfort-oriented ergonomics. The headlight will be a halogen-lit unit, surrounded by an LED light guide while the tail light will also feature a similar illumination pattern.

The big change will be a digi-analogue instrument cluster with 8 tell-tale lights and an analogue speedometer with kmph and mph markings. The digital screen will display readouts for a service reminder, a much-needed fuel-level bar, a clock, a gear indicator and an eco indicator among other things.

Sitting alongside this dial will be another colour TFT screen to the right which RE calls a Tripper Navigation Display Unit. Pairing with the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth, it will display turn-by-turn navigation through signage in both day and night modes. The bike will also feature a USB charging port. It is being said that the bike will be launched in the last week of September 2020 and once that happens, we’ll be back with official details about this new motorcycle.