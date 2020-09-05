First All-Electric Delhi-Mumbai Car Journey For A Commercial Vehicle Flagged Off

BluSmart mobility, an all-electric ride-hailing platform, flagged off the country’s first all-electric journey by a commercial vehicle, from Delhi to Mumbai today. The trip, aimed at demonstrating that India is ready for EVs, will cover approximately 1376 km from Delhi to Mumbai and is expected to save 94 kg of CO2 emissions from this trip.

This journey will be fully electric, noiseless and will entail zero-emission and will conclude in Mumbai on 9th September 2020 which also happens to be the World EV Day. The travel will be seamless for this long-distance trip and would comprise of both fast charging stations en route and slow charging equipment which the highly trained driver and charging operations in-charge will be carrying along. Due to the paucity of fast-charging infrastructure en route, the electric cab will also rely majorly on slow charging from Shops, Restaurants, Motels etc. near the highway.

The journey will end in Mumbai on Sept 9th, 2020 on World EV Day. It will pass through Neemrana, Kothputli, Jaipur, Pali, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Vapi before reaching Mumbai. BluSmart undertook a similar initiative in January 2019 from Delhi-Jaipur trip (260km). This time, the distance is 5X of the former and is a good target to cover.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Anmol Jaggi, Founder, BluSmart Mobility said, “Our mission is to showcase that India is ready for electric vehicles and this is the right time to make efficient, affordable, intelligent and sustainable transportation mainstream. This journey is a testament to BluSmart’s vision of reinventing mobility and transforming Indian cities by providing 100% Electric, sustainable and most reliable mobility solutions. BluSmart has created a revolutionary way of mobility that is responsible for both the environment and the safety of the customers with noiseless, electric, zero-emission rides.”