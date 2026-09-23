Royal Enfield Journeying Across The Himalayas 2026 To Take Place In Delhi

Delhi will host a week-long celebration of Himalayan culture this December as the Royal Enfield Social Mission brings its Journeying Across The Himalayas festival to the capital. The third edition will be held from December 3 to 9, 2026, at Travancore Palace.
The festival will bring together communities, artists and cultural practitioners from across the Himalayan region. More than 100 experiences have been planned across art, music, food, films, workshops and craft.
What the Festival Will Offer
The seven-day event features a packed schedule of activities and exhibits:
- 25+ art installations and exhibitions.
- 20+ live music performances.
- 20+ culinary experiences at the Chouka courtyard, featuring food from Kalimpong, Assam, Sikkim, Shillong, Nagaland, and Himachal Pradesh.
- 50+ interactive workshops and conversations covering skills like manga sketching and craft design.
- Daily film screenings hosted by DIFF On the Road (Dharamshala International Film Festival).
- 45+ Himalayan brands and craft collectives at the festival bazaar.
- 10 exclusive collections launching for the first time.
Themes and Highlights
The theme for the 2026 edition is ‘Becoming’, which explores how Himalayan life is adapting to climate change, migration, difficult terrains, and new innovations.
Notable art highlights include Gautam Pandey’s Before Time, which showcases ancient petroglyphs from Ladakh, and Into the Himalayas, a virtual reality experience centered on snow leopard habitats. Visitors can also experience The Gaddi Suitcase, an exhibit detailing the lives of pastoral communities through sound, miniatures, and Kangri folk music. Other featured artists include Vibha Galhotra (The Unquiet Orchard), Ravi Agarwal, and the sā Ladakh Biennale collective.
The musical lineup features popular artists like Taba Chake, Raman Negi, and Aabha Hanjura, alongside a new performing arts program created in partnership with the Oddbird Foundation.
A Look At The Previous Edition
The 2025 festival recorded more than 11,000 visitors and participation from over 50 Himalayan communities. It featured Meghalaya’s living root bridges, a Sand Mandala by monks from Namgyal Monastery and performances by Lou Majaw, Rudy Wallang and Joi Barua.
Royal Enfield Social Mission plans to work with 100 Himalayan communities by 2030. Its work includes climate resilience, biodiversity, textiles, heritage, winter sports and responsible travel.
Tickets for the 2026 festival are available through BookMyShow