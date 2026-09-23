Mercedes-AMG G 63 Offroad PRO Launched in India at Rs 3.80 Crore

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 is already known for its strong road presence and off-road ability. Now, Mercedes-Benz has added another version for buyers who want the G-Class to look and feel even more ready for rough terrain. Say hello to the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 Offroad PRO.
Priced at Rs 3.80 crore, ex-showroom, the new version is being offered in limited numbers. It gets extra off-road equipment, special exterior parts and the same powerful V8 engine seen in the regular G 63.
More equipment for rough terrain
Mercedes has added several changes to make the G 63 Offroad PRO better suited to difficult surfaces.
- Suspension: AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL with active roll stabilisation.
- Traction: AMG Traction PRO mode with seven stages of locking.
- Balance: AMG Active Balance Control with three roll-stiffness settings.
- Roof: Professional roof luggage rack with aluminium panels.
- Ladder: Removable rear ladder at the back.
- Wheels: 20-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke wheels in matte black.
- Drive system: AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive.
The Traction PRO system can control braking torque at individual wheels. It is available with the Rock and Sand driving modes and is meant to help the SUV find grip when the surface gets difficult.
The familiar G-Class gets a tougher look
The boxy G-Class shape is still easy to recognise, but the Offroad PRO gets a few special additions. It has AMG-specific bumpers, flared wheel arches and a different front section.
The roof rack adds extra space for carrying equipment on longer trips. The removable ladder also gives the SUV a more expedition-style setup.
Inside, Mercedes has added an off-road display setup that puts useful information in front of the driver. The screens can show details such as vehicle position, compass direction, altitude, steering angle, tyre pressure and tyre temperature.
There is also a transparent bonnet function that provides a camera view of the area under the front of the SUV.
585hp V8 engine
Power comes from the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. It produces 585hp and 850Nm, with a 22hp 48V mild-hybrid system also included.
The engine works with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive.
- Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
- Power: 585hp
- Torque: 850Nm
- Gearbox: 9-speed automatic
- Drive: All-wheel drive
- 0-100km/h: 4.4 seconds claimed
- Top speed: 240km/h
Cabin gets plenty of technology
The G 63 Offroad PRO also carries the luxury equipment expected from a Mercedes-AMG model. It gets a 12.3-inch digital driver display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with the latest MBUX NTG7 system.
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available, along with USB-C ports and augmented-reality navigation.
Other equipment includes ambient lighting and an 18-speaker, 760W Burmester 3D surround-sound system. Safety features include Active Brake Assist, lane-keeping assist and a 360-degree camera.
Price and availability
The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Offroad PRO is priced at Rs 3.80 crore, ex-showroom. It carries a premium of Rs 6 lakh over the standard G 63 and will be sold in limited numbers.