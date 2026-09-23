Hyundai Bayon Bookings Open in India

Hyundai India has officially commenced bookings for its highly anticipated Bayon SUV, allowing buyers to reserve a unit for a token amount of ₹11,000 either online or at authorized dealerships. Slated to arrive in showrooms during the festive season with a formal launch expected this October, the midsize SUV will sit strategically between the Venue and the Creta in the brand’s lineup. Measuring approximately 4.2 meters in length, the upcoming model is primed to shake up India’s highly competitive midsize SUV segment.
What does the Bayon look like?
Hyundai has already shown parts of the SUV through teasers, while test vehicles have also been spotted on Indian roads. The design gets a crossover-like shape with sharp lines and a split lighting setup.
Key exterior details include:
- H-Edge LED lighting at the front and rear
- Main headlamps positioned lower on the bumper
- Black wheel-arch cladding
- Functional roof rails
- 17-inch alloy wheels with 215/55 R17 tyres
- Rear LED light elements connected by a black panel
- Roof spoiler and front skid plate
The Bayon will have a different look from the boxier Venue, giving Hyundai another design option in this part of the SUV market.
Cabin to get twin 12.3-inch screens
The cabin will share several design elements with the new-generation i20 sold in Brazil. The dashboard is expected to feature two connected 12.3-inch screens.
The centre area will have physical controls for the air-conditioning system. Other expected features include a wireless charging pad, sunroof and a 360-degree camera.
Hyundai is also expected to offer a generative AI voice assistant for the centre display. A four-dot steering wheel design will be used, along with vertical air vents and a raised centre console.
Petrol and CNG options expected
The Bayon is expected to use Hyundai’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. It could be offered with both manual and CVT transmissions.
The engine is expected to produce around 113bhp and 143.8Nm, similar to its application in the Creta. A factory-fitted CNG version is also expected, although Hyundai has not confirmed all details yet.
|Hyundai Bayon
|Expected details
|Length
|Around 4.2 metres
|Engine
|1.5-litre petrol
|Power
|Around 113bhp
|Torque
|Around 143.8Nm
|Gearboxes
|Manual, CVT
|CNG
|Expected
|Screens
|12.3-inch
|Booking amount
|Rs 11,000
|Expected price
|Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh
|Launch
|Expected October 2026
Hyundai Bayon launch and price
The Hyundai Bayon is expected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom. More details about variants, features and the exact powertrain line-up are expected to be announced closer to the launch.