Honda QC3 Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.35 Lakh, Gets 145km Range

Honda has expanded its electric vehicle lineup in India with the launch of the new QC3 electric scooter. Priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the scooter features a 3kWh battery delivering a claimed IDC range of 145km. It also offers a highly practical 32 litres of underseat storage, making it an ideal choice for daily family commutes.
The QC3 will initially be available across five cities – Delhi, Agra, Cuttack, Surat, and Kollam – through select Honda RedWing Dealerships. Bookings can be made for a token amount of Rs 5,000 through Honda India’s Official Website or authorised dealerships.
Battery and charging
The scooter uses a fixed 3kWh battery pack. Honda claims:
- IDC range: 145km
- 0-80 percent charging: 2 hours 40 minutes
- Full charging: around 4 hours
- Battery type: Fixed, non-swappable
The battery sits under the floorboard. This layout also leaves 32 litres of space under the seat, which should be useful for daily shopping bags, helmets and other small items.
Equipment on the QC3 includes a 5-inch TFT display. Honda RoadSync brings Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and call and SMS alerts to the scooter. A Smart Key with keyless start is also available. LED lighting and LED DRLs are part of the package.
Hardware and colours
The suspension setup uses a telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a front disc and rear drum. Buyers can choose from four colours:
- Matt Photon Gray Metallic
- Pearl Precious White
- Pearl Shallow Blue
- Pearl Siren Blue
Honda has not shared the complete specification sheet yet, so details such as motor output, top speed and kerb weight are still awaited.
The price places the QC3 among several established electric family scooters. Its rivals include the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta and Vida VX2. The QC3 does bring useful storage and a claimed 145km range, but buyers will also look at charging access, running costs and local availability. The five-city rollout will also limit access for many buyers initially.