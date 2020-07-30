Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Becomes Highest-Selling Middleweight Motorcycle In The UK

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and its Cafe Racer twin revolutionised the bikemaker’s image not just in India but across the Globe. Two truly international products, the simple but soulful motorcycles found accolades from all over soon after introduction.

Now, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has become the best-selling motorcycle in the UK for June 2020 (in the more than 125cc category). Not just that, the Interceptor 650 is the highest-selling motorcycle in the UK in the middleweight segment for the last one year (250cc – 750cc; June 2019 to June 2020). Not far behind is the Royal Enfield Himalayan, which is among the Top 5 highest selling motorcycles in the UK in the middleweight segment for the last one year (June 2019 to June 2020).

Speaking about this achievement Vinod K. Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield said “Our vision is to expand and lead the middleweight motorcycling segment across the world. Towards this vision and further strengthening our position as a truly global brand, Royal Enfield has been consistently focusing on widening its footprint in international markets and creating engaging experiences for enthusiasts. Since its launch, the Interceptor 650 has been gaining momentum among consumers and has won several awards globally. Dominating the mid-segment in the UK for a year is a truly remarkable achievement that we are very proud of. We are equally delighted with the success of our adventure-tourer Himalayan which has been among the top 5 best-selling middle-weight motorcycles in the UK consistently over the last 12 months. This response from our customers in the UK has propelled Royal Enfield to become one of the fastest-growing motorcycle brands in the UK.”

Further speaking about the Interceptor 650, Vinod K. Dasari added, “The Interceptor 650 marked the beginning of a new chapter and was the first truly global motorcycle from Royal Enfield. It has paved the way for us to grow from strength to strength; by building more awareness and aspiration for the brand in international markets, and by growing the 500cc+ category more than 4-times in India. Both, the Interceptor 650 and Himalayan have brought in a lot of first-time buyers into Royal Enfield and we believe these motorcycles have a strong potential to grow our international markets.”

This success of the Interceptor 650 and the Himalayan in the UK is also a testimony to the consistent efforts put in by Royal Enfield across its international markets to build more consumer touchpoints and curate deeper, more engaging experiences. Led by the Interceptor 650 and the Himalayan, Royal Enfield has recorded an overall volume growth of 96% across its international markets in FY20, with Europe registering 100% growth over last year. In the UK, Royal Enfield has made significant inroads in expanding its retail footprint to 67 customer touchpoints. The brand has also invested in expanding its marketing, sales and service teams to manage this growth.