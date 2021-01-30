Royal Enfield Inaugurates Its Flagship Store In Tokyo

2021 is going to witness an onslaught from Royal Enfield. 2020 ended on a high note for the bikemaker as the Meteor 350 managed to propel the sales even further. This year, we are going to see a lot more new Royal Enfields and it is safe to say that RE is eyeing for an outright domination. And not in just our country, mind you! Royal Enfield has already made its presence felt in countries like the UK and now, it has commenced its retail operations in Japan as well.

More details

Royal Enfield has inaugurated its first standalone, flagship store in Tokyo. Located in Suginami-Tokyo, the store will have the complete suite of Royal Enfield motorcycles, apparel and accessories, in addition to spares and service.

Official statements

Speaking at the digital launch of the store, Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “At the heart of everything we do, lies the fundamental experience of life that is authentic and real, and with that ideology we have not just pioneered and led, but also expanded the midsize segment in India and across the world. We see a clear opportunity to be able to do the same in Japan as well, with a huge commuter base seeking out real adventures and experiences, looking to upgrade to a motorcycle that enables them to kick-start the active lifelong pursuit of exploration, and at the same time is accessible and practical enough for daily riding conditions. Japan has an evolved motorcycling ecosystem and a matured riding culture. Not just our motorcycles, but our complete range of purpose-built apparel and accessories will also cater to the riding enthusiasts in the country. ”

Commenting about plans for the market, Vimal Sumbly, Royal Enfield’s Head of Business – APAC markets, commented: “Royal Enfield has become a very important player in the global midsize motorcycle market by re-inventing this space with motorcycles that are evocative, engaging and great fun to ride. We are delighted to be formally entering Japan, which happens to be one of the key motorcycling destinations for avid motorcyclists around the world. Together with our distributor, PCI Co. Ltd., we are going to build a bigger, more exciting motorcycle community in Japan.”

Which models will be on offer?

The company will retail five models powered by single-cylinder and twin cylinder engines. These comprise the standard street model, the Bullet 500; the retro street model, the Classic 500; the versatile adventure tourer, the Himalayan (411cc), the quintessential modern-classic roadster, the Interceptor 650, and the cafe racer, the Continental GT 650