Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Graphite Grey Launched at ₹1.76 Lakh – Stylish New Colourway for 2025

Overview – Key Highlights
- New colourway: Matte Graphite Grey with neon yellow graffiti-style accents.
- Part of the mid-variant lineup, joining Rio White and Dapper Grey.
- Retains the trusted 349cc J-series engine with recent ergonomic upgrades.
- Priced at ₹1,76,750 with bookings open online and at Royal Enfield dealerships.
Introduction
Royal Enfield has a knack for knowing exactly when to turn heads. Just months after updating the Hunter 350 with fresh colours and performance tweaks, the company has unveiled yet another addition to the lineup — a bold Graphite Grey variant. More than just a new paint job, this version adds a different kind of swagger to the Hunter’s street-ready personality, appealing to riders who crave a mix of stealth styling and subtle flair.
A Fresh Shade With Urban Edge
The Graphite Grey finish isn’t trying to be flashy, but it still demands attention. The matte bodywork gives off a stealthy, premium vibe, while the bright graffiti-inspired yellow accents inject just the right amount of urban energy. It’s the kind of colour scheme that looks as good parked outside a coffee shop as it does cutting through downtown traffic.
Part of a Growing Colour Story
This launch takes the Hunter 350’s palette to a total of seven colours. The mid-tier variant now boasts three shades — Rio White, Dapper Grey, and the latest Graphite Grey. Earlier this year, Royal Enfield had already injected fresh personality into the range with street-inspired tones like Tokyo Black and London Red. With Graphite Grey, the mood shifts darker, more stealth-focused, yet it carries enough punch to stand out in the crowd.
Engine and Ride: Proven Power With a Modern Twist
Beneath that fresh coat of Graphite Grey, the Hunter 350 hasn’t messed with its winning formula — and honestly, that’s part of the charm. The tried-and-tested 349cc J-series engine still delivers the same dependable punch, equally at ease threading through bumper-to-bumper traffic as it is stretching its legs on a Sunday spin. The bike’s nimble frame and easy steering feel made for city life, while the latest updates — like a comfier seat and a bit more ground clearance — add just enough refinement to keep everyday riding feeling new.
Features That Count
The 2025 Hunter 350 comes equipped with practical touches that match its street-focused identity. LED headlamps improve visibility at night, a slip-assist clutch offers smoother gear shifts, and a Type-C USB charging port means your devices stay powered on the go. These are the sort of upgrades that may not sound dramatic on paper, but they make a big difference in everyday riding.
A Motorcycle With a Following
Since its debut, the Hunter 350 has built an impressive fanbase — over half a million riders across the globe. This Graphite Grey variant is clearly aimed at adding even more diversity to that community. For some, it’s about performance. For others, it’s about making a style statement without overdoing it. With this release, Royal Enfield seems to have struck a balance between the two.
Summary Table
|Feature / Detail
|Graphite Grey Variant Highlights
|Colour Scheme
|Matte Graphite Grey with neon yellow graffiti-inspired accents
|Engine
|349cc J-series single-cylinder engine
|New in 2025
|Increased ground clearance, upgraded seat comfort, improved suspension
|Tech Add-ons
|LED headlamps, slip-assist clutch, Type-C USB charger, Tripper pod
|Price
|₹1,76,750
|Target Rider
|Urban commuters and casual weekend riders
|Total Colour Options
|Seven (including Rio White & Dapper Grey)
Conclusion
The Hunter 350 in Graphite Grey isn’t just about a new colour on the same old frame — it’s a subtle shift that changes the bike’s personality. Royal Enfield has taken something familiar and given it a sharper, more confident city vibe while holding on to the retro soul that’s made it so popular.
It’s the kind of bike that can weave through weekday traffic without fuss, then still feel right at home parked outside your favourite café on a Sunday. With bookings already open, chances are this Graphite Grey will carve out its own fan base pretty quickly — proof that sometimes, the smallest change can make the biggest impact.