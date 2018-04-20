Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Now Available At INR 1.71 Lakh
After introducing the Himalayan Sleet in a limited number of 500 units, Royal Enfield the launched the motorcycle as a new variant at an ex-showroom price of INR 1.71 lakh. The Sleet edition has been added as the third paint option to the Himalayan range and is available across dealerships in the country. The other colour options are Snow (White) and Granite (Black).
The initial 500 units were equipped with Explorer Kit, which included an assortment of Royal Enfield genuine motorcycle accessories such as:
- Aluminium Handlebar with Cross Brace
- Handlebar End Weights
- Engine Guards Large
- Pannier Mounting Rails
- Aluminium Panniers (26 litre capacity)
Buyers can buy the full Explorer Kit, which is now available as an option, for an additional INR 31,900.
Mechanically, the motorcycle continues to use the 411cc single cylinder, four-stroke, air cooled, SOHC, fuel injected engine that is tuned to deliver 24.5 bhp of power @ 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of torque @ 4,250 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5 Speed gearbox. Stopping power is provided by 300 mm single-disc with 2-piston floating caliper at the front and 240 mm single-disc with single piston floating caliper at the rear.
Full Technical Specifications
|ENGINE
|Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
|Displacement
|411cc
|Bore x Stroke
|78 mm x 86 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Maximum Power
|24.5 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|Maximum Torque
|32 Nm @ 4250 rpm
|Ignition system
|Digital electronic ignition
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate
|Gearbox
|5 Speed Constant Mesh
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|Engine Oil
|Semi-Synthetic 15W 50 API, SL Grade & Above JASO MA 2
|Fuel supply
|Electronic fuel injection
|Air Cleaner
|Paper Element
|Engine start
|Electric
|CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION
|Type
|Half-duplex split cradle frame
|Front suspension
|Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
|Rear suspension
|Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
|DIMENSIONS
|Wheelbase
|1465 mm
|Ground clearance
|220 mm
|Length
|2190 mm
|Width
|840 mm
|Height
|1360 mm (Fly Screen Top)
|Seat height
|800 mm
|Kerb weight
|191 kg
|Fuel capacity
|15+/- 0.5 lts
|BRAKES AND TYRES
|Front tyre
|90/90 – 21″
|Rear tyre
|120/90 – 17″
|Front brakes
|300 mm disc, 2-piston floating caliper
|Rear brakes
|240 mm disc, single piston floating caliper
|ELECTRICALS
|Electrical System
|12 volt – DC
|Battery
|12 volt, 8 AH MF
|Head lamp
|12V H4 60 / 55 W
|Tail lamp
|LED
|Turn Signal Lamp
|12V, 10W X 4nos