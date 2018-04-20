Trending:
Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Now Available At INR 1.71 Lakh

After introducing the Himalayan Sleet in a limited number of 500 units, Royal Enfield the launched the motorcycle as a new variant at an ex-showroom price of INR 1.71 lakh. The Sleet edition has been added as the third paint option to the Himalayan range and is available across dealerships in the country. The other colour options are Snow (White) and Granite (Black).

Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Launched In India (1)

The initial 500 units were equipped with Explorer Kit, which included an assortment of Royal Enfield genuine motorcycle accessories such as:

  • Aluminium Handlebar with Cross Brace
  • Handlebar End Weights
  • Engine Guards Large
  • Pannier Mounting Rails
  • Aluminium Panniers (26 litre capacity)

Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Accessories (2)

Buyers can buy the full Explorer Kit, which is now available as an option, for an additional INR 31,900.

Mechanically, the motorcycle continues to use the 411cc single cylinder, four-stroke, air cooled, SOHC, fuel injected engine that is tuned to deliver 24.5 bhp of power @ 6,500 rpm and  32 Nm of torque @ 4,250 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5 Speed gearbox. Stopping power is provided by 300 mm single-disc with 2-piston floating caliper at the front and 240 mm single-disc with single piston floating caliper at the rear.

Full Technical Specifications

ENGINE
TypeSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Displacement411cc
Bore x Stroke78 mm x 86 mm
Compression Ratio9.5:1
Maximum Power24.5 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Maximum Torque32 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Ignition systemDigital electronic ignition
ClutchWet, multi-plate
Gearbox5 Speed Constant Mesh
LubricationWet sump
Engine OilSemi-Synthetic 15W 50 API, SL Grade & Above JASO MA 2
Fuel supplyElectronic fuel injection
Air CleanerPaper Element
Engine startElectric
CHASSIS AND SUSPENSION
TypeHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Front suspensionTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear suspensionMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
DIMENSIONS
Wheelbase1465 mm
Ground clearance220 mm
Length2190 mm
Width840 mm
Height1360 mm (Fly Screen Top)
Seat height800 mm
Kerb weight191 kg
Fuel capacity15+/- 0.5 lts
BRAKES AND TYRES
Front tyre90/90 – 21″
Rear tyre120/90 – 17″
Front brakes300 mm disc, 2-piston floating caliper
Rear brakes240 mm disc, single piston floating caliper
ELECTRICALS
Electrical System12 volt – DC
Battery12 volt, 8 AH MF
Head lamp12V H4 60 / 55 W
Tail lampLED
Turn Signal Lamp12V, 10W X 4nos