Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Now Available At INR 1.71 Lakh

After introducing the Himalayan Sleet in a limited number of 500 units, Royal Enfield the launched the motorcycle as a new variant at an ex-showroom price of INR 1.71 lakh. The Sleet edition has been added as the third paint option to the Himalayan range and is available across dealerships in the country. The other colour options are Snow (White) and Granite (Black).

The initial 500 units were equipped with Explorer Kit, which included an assortment of Royal Enfield genuine motorcycle accessories such as:

Aluminium Handlebar with Cross Brace

Handlebar End Weights

Engine Guards Large

Pannier Mounting Rails

Aluminium Panniers (26 litre capacity)

Buyers can buy the full Explorer Kit, which is now available as an option, for an additional INR 31,900.

Mechanically, the motorcycle continues to use the 411cc single cylinder, four-stroke, air cooled, SOHC, fuel injected engine that is tuned to deliver 24.5 bhp of power @ 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of torque @ 4,250 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5 Speed gearbox. Stopping power is provided by 300 mm single-disc with 2-piston floating caliper at the front and 240 mm single-disc with single piston floating caliper at the rear.

Full Technical Specifications