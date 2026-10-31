SMK Ares Dual-Sport Helmet Launched in India at Rs 6,950

A helmet that can be used for daily office rides as well as weekend trail trips needs to offer more than just a good-looking design. SMK has introduced its new Ares dual-sport helmet in India, with a removable peak, an internal sun visor and a Pinlock 70 lens supplied as standard. Prices start at Rs 6,950, while the graphic versions cost Rs 7,250.
The new helmet is available in three versions, namely Ares Solid, Ares Claw and Ares Infinity. All three share the same shell construction, safety equipment and features, with differences in their colour schemes and graphics.
SMK Ares: Price and Variants
The Ares range is offered in 18 colour combinations across gloss and matte finishes. Each version gets six colour options.
|Variant
|Price
|Ares Solid
|Rs 6,950
|Ares Claw
|Rs 7,250
|Ares Infinity
|Rs 7,250
The Solid version gets single-colour options, including white, gloss black, matte black, Nardo grey, titanium and desert storm tan.
The Claw version features angular graphics, while Infinity gets sweeping diagonal patterns. Both graphic versions are available with different colour combinations.
Design and Visor Features
The SMK Ares gets a dual-sport design with equipment for both road and trail riding. It comes with a detachable sun peak, which can be removed when not required.
The helmet also gets two visors:
- Main visor: Scratch-resistant with a one-touch quick-release mechanism.
- Internal sun visor: Helps riders manage changing light conditions.
- Wide field of vision: SMK claims an optically correct, extra-wide viewing area.
- Detachable peak: Can be removed for regular road use.
Shell Construction and Safety
The outer shell uses SMK’s Energy Impact Resistant Thermoplastic (EIRT) construction. It is supported by a multi-density EPS liner for impact protection.
The helmet is built using two different shell sizes to provide a better proportion across different head sizes.
Its safety certifications include:
- ECE 22.06
- DOT
- ISI
Another useful addition is the emergency quick-release cheek pad system. It allows first responders to remove the cheek pads more easily while taking off the helmet after an accident.
Interior and Comfort Features
SMK has included several features for riders who spend long hours on their motorcycles. The inner liner is removable and washable, with moisture-wicking and antistatic properties.
The cheek pads are shaped for longer rides, while dedicated grooves make the helmet suitable for riders who wear spectacles.
Other equipment includes:
- Pinlock 70 lens fitted as standard in India.
- Removable wind protector.
- Breath deflector and nose deflector.
- Speaker pockets.
- Double D-ring or stainless-steel quick-release buckle.
- Internal chin vent switch for easy operation, including when using a chin-mounted action camera.
The Pinlock 70 lens is particularly worth mentioning, as it is supplied with Indian-spec helmets rather than being sold separately.
Weight and Size Options
The SMK Ares is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL. Its weight depends on the selected shell size.
|Helmet size
|Weight
|XS to M
|1,575g
|L to XXL
|1,625g
SMK mentions a weight tolerance of plus or minus 50g.
Availability
The new Ares helmet has started reaching SMK’s authorised dealerships across India. Online availability will be announced by the company at a later date.