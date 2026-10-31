Michelin X Multi Energy Z2 Truck Tyre Launched in India, Offers Up to 13% Fuel Savings

For truck and bus operators, fuel and tyre replacement costs account for a large part of daily expenses. Michelin has introduced a new commercial vehicle tyre in India that claims to reduce both. Called the X Multi Energy Z2, the new tyre has been developed for Indian road conditions and will be manufactured at the company’s Chennai facility.
The Made-in-India tyre will be available across the country from November 1, 2026.
Michelin X Multi Energy Z2: Fuel Savings and Tyre Life
Michelin claims that the new tyre can deliver up to 6% better fuel efficiency in the 295/80R22.5 tubeless size. The savings can go up to 13% in the 295/90R20 tube-type size, compared to leading competitors.
The company says these improvements can help fleet operators reduce running costs and improve their margins.
Other claimed improvements include:
- Up to 25% longer tyre life compared to the nearest competition.
- Up to 5% larger contact area for better grip and traction.
- 11% better summit strength for improved durability.
- Up to 8 tonnes lower CO2 emissions through fuel savings, according to Michelin.
Technology and Performance
The X Multi Energy Z2 uses three key technologies to improve its performance:
- Carbion: A special tread compound designed to improve tyre life and reduce replacement costs.
- InfiniCoil: Helps maintain the tyre’s contact patch and improves stability during use.
- Duracore: Improves structural strength and helps the tyre handle demanding operating conditions.
The tyre is designed for all-position fitment on commercial vehicles. Michelin also claims better wet and dry handling, with the larger contact area helping improve road grip.
Sustainability and Manufacturing
The new tyre uses up to 30% recyclable materials. It will be manufactured at Michelin’s Chennai plant, which sources around 45% of its energy from renewable sources.
Michelin says the facility operates with a zero-carbon footprint. The company also states that the tyre’s lower fuel consumption can help reduce emissions from commercial transportation.
Availability in India
The Michelin X Multi Energy Z2 will go on sale from November 1, 2026. Customers can purchase it through Michelin Tyres & Service stores and around 300 authorised dealerships across India.
Michelin India Managing Director Shantanu Deshpande said the new tyre has been developed to address the running costs of Indian fleet operators through better fuel efficiency, longer tyre life and improved strength.
The company also offers tyre management, monitoring and fleet management services to help commercial vehicle operators track tyre performance and reduce vehicle downtime.
Testing and Results
Michelin conducted its fuel efficiency tests on the Namakkal-Dindigul highway in Tamil Nadu between June 22 and 28, 2026, using an Ashok Leyland 4825 16-wheeler. Other tests were conducted at its Chennai facility in July 2026.
The actual results may vary depending on vehicle load, tyre pressure, road conditions, terrain and driving habits.