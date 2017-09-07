Royal Enfield Classic Now Available In Gunmetal Grey & Stealth Black

Royal Enfield has introduced two new colour variants of its bestselling motorcycle variant, Classic – Gunmetal Grey in 350cc and Stealth Black in the 500cc variant. Both the shades are available in stylish matt finish. The motorcycles also come equipped with both front and rear disc brakes.

Carrying the legacy forward, Royal Enfield continues to refresh its flagship classic series which is claimed to have witnessed phenomenal success since its launch. The motorcycle will be available at an on-road price of INR 1,59,677 for Classic 350cc Gunmetal Grey and INR 2,05,213 for Classic 500cc Stealth Black in Chennai.

Introduced in 2008, the Royal Enfield Classic is designed on the lines of the J2 and it is a tribute to the retro look of British motorcycles in the post-World War II era. The Classic retains the quintessential classic British styling of the 1950s; simple, harmonious, proportioned and finished.

Powered by Royal Enfield’s 350cc unit construction engine (UCE), front & rear mudguards, the headlight casing, the fuel tank, the oval tool box, the exhaust fins, the speedometer dials, the single-seat spring saddle, tail light assembly and the headlamp cap, all these conform to the native imagery of British motorcycles in the aftermath of World War II.

Introducing the new motorcycles, Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield said that the brand tries to stick to doing things that are authentic. In that spirit, the new Gunmetal Grey and Stealth Black variants of the Classic are an ode to Royal Enfield riders and their journeys. He further added that the Company is confident this will resonate with riders and aspirants who believe in what the brand believe. Pure Motorcycling.