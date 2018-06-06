Royal Enfield Classic Based Scrambler Spotted At Dealership: What’s Brewing?

Photographs of an unregistered Royal Enfield Classic series motorcycle with raised handlebar, and a tall set exhaust, have come to our attention courtesy Facebook page Bikers Janata Party. The motorcycle, as seen in the spy photographs, was snapped at a workshop and features unique bits which isn’t seen on the India spec Classic series motorcycles.

Apart from the aforementioned features such as a raised handlebar and a tall set exhaust, the motorcycle in the photographs also features a rider only saddle, a luggage rack, tall rear fender and off-road spec knobby tyres.

So is it a new model, or a one-off unit that was customised for a customer? In the recent past, Royal Enfield had introduced a refreshed version of its Thunderbird series, christened ‘Thunderbird X’ for the Indian market. Thus, it wouldn’t be completely incorrect to expect a overhauled, and re-branded version of the Classic series — the 350 and the 500 — being introduced in the Indian market.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 uses a 499cc, Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Spark ignition, Air-cooled, Fuel injection that is tuned to deliver 27.2 bhp of power at 5250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The Royal Enfield Classic 500, on the other hand, uses a 346cc, Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Twinspark, Aircooled engine that is tuned to deliver 19.8 bhp of power at 5250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm.

If at all Royal Enfield plans to introduced a overhauled version of the Classic range, the mechanical specifications are not likely change from the standard models.

There’s still no official confirmation about any such model from Royal Enfield.

Image Source: Bikers Janata Party