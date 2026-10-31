Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition Launched at Rs 76,400: What’s New?

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the Destini 110 Classique Edition, featuring new dual-tone paint schemes and specialized styling details for the festive season. The new version enters the market at an attractive price point of ₹76,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is now available across authorized Hero dealerships nationwide.
The Classique Edition is built upon the existing mid-spec VX variant, slotting neatly between the VX and the top-tier ZX in the Destini 110 lineup. It commands a marginal premium of ₹Rs 1,400 over the standard VX trim, while the premium ZX variant remains positioned at Rs 83,800.
Exterior Styling: Fresh Paint Schemes and Special Badging
The updates on the Classique Edition are focused on the scooter’s aesthetics. Hero has introduced two distinct dual-tone color options paired with color-coordinated inner panels and body graphics:
- Matt Goldfish Silver / Light Industrial Grey with contrasting brown inner body panels.
- Matt Aries Brown paired with clean black inner body panels.
Beyond the new paint options, the Classique Edition adds several premium visual accents:
- Distinct graphic stripes on the front handlebar shroud and side body panels.
- Color-coordinated rearview mirrors and premium seat upholstery.
- A dedicated 3D Classique Edition chrome badge on the rear panels.
- Branded rim tape accents along the wheels and additional chrome detailing.
These visual upgrades provide the scooter with a more upmarket, classic aesthetic compared to the standard family-oriented VX variant.
Features: Storage and Everyday Convenience
The Destini 110 Classique Edition carries several practical features for daily use. It gets a 785mm-long seat, which Hero claims is the longest in its segment, along with spacious legroom.
Storage capacity includes a 19-litre under-seat compartment and a front storage area with mobile charging facility. There is also a boot lamp to help access luggage in low-light conditions.
Other features include:
- Digital-analogue instrument console.
- LED projector headlamp.
- LED tail lamp and position lamp.
- Alloy wheels and chrome detailing.
Engine, Performance and Hardware
The mechanical package remains unchanged, powered by Hero’s reliable 110.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Paired with an automatic CVT gearbox, the motor delivers a maximum power output of 8.15 PS at 7,250 rpm and peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,750 rpm.
Hero’s i3S idle stop-start technology is also available. The company claims a fuel efficiency figure of 56.2 kmpl.
The scooter uses telescopic front forks and a single rear shock absorber. Stopping power is managed by drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The front disc brake is available on the higher ZX variant.
Price and Verdict
The Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition brings cosmetic changes without altering the engine or mechanical package. Its new colours, special badging and practical equipment make it a distinct version of the existing scooter. With a price of Rs 76,400, it is now available across Hero dealerships.