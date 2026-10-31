Harley-Davidson X350 T Spied Undisguised Ahead of India Launch

Harley-Davidson is preparing to introduce a new, smaller-capacity premium commuter to its Indian motorcycle portfolio.The upcoming X350 T has been spotted completely undisguised, providing an unhindered look at the roadster ahead of its official commercial debut. While the motorcycle shares an identical aesthetic footprint with the established X440 T, the defining modification lies directly within the engine casing.
The X350 T will leverage a downsized powertrain derived from the X440 T’s 440cc single-cylinder motor. Displacing just under the crucial 350cc mark, this new engine configuration is engineered to give Harley-Davidson a strategic pricing advantage in the highly competitive middleweight segment.
Aesthetic Styling and Hardware Configuration
The spy photographs confirm that the X350 T retains the retro-modern urban roadster silhouette characteristic of the X440 T. Upfront, it features a signature circular LED headlamp, a compact tinted flyscreen, and a wide, pulled-back handlebar designed for relaxed ergonomics.
Some visible details include:
- New orange colour
- Revised graphics
- Circular LED headlamp
- USD front forks
- Twin rear shocks
- Disc brakes at both ends
- Dual-channel ABS
- Circular-style instrument cluster
- Wide handlebar
- Single-piece seat
The frame, subframe and other cycle parts also appear to be shared with the X440 T.
Engine Architecture and Projected Performance
The most significant mechanical overhaul centers on the powertrain. The standard X440 T relies on a 440cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine that delivers 27 bhp of power and 38 Nm of peak torque through a six-speed gearbox
For the X350 T, Harley-Davidson is expected to use a downsized version of this engine.
|Motorcycle
|Engine
|Expected power
|Expected torque
|X440 T
|440cc
|27bhp
|38Nm
|X350 T
|Around 349cc
|Around 21-25bhp
|Around 30-35Nm
These X350 T figures are estimates and have not been confirmed by Harley-Davidson. The engine could get a shorter stroke while keeping much of the existing architecture.
Why the Smaller Engine Matters
The change in engine size is linked to India’s revised GST structure. Motorcycles up to 350cc attract 18 per cent GST, while the X440 T falls into the higher 40 per cent bracket.
That gives Harley-Davidson a reason to bring the engine below 350cc. A lower tax burden could also help the company reduce the motorcycle’s final price.
The X440 T currently costs Rs 2.86 lakh, ex-showroom. The standard X440 T currently starts at ₹2.86 lakh (ex-showroom); the X350 T is expected to cut well below this price point.
X350 T Is Different From the China-Spec X350
There is an important difference between the two motorcycles carrying the X350 name.
The China-spec X350 uses a 353cc parallel-twin engine supplied through Harley-Davidson’s partnership with QJ Motor. The India-spec X350 T seen in these spy pictures is expected to use a single-cylinder engine derived from the X440 T.
So, these are not the same motorcycle.
Expected Launch
Harley-Davidson has not officially announced the X350 T yet. The production-ready motorcycle could be showcased at EICMA 2026 in Milan, with a formal Indian commercial rollout expected to follow shortly thereafter.
Image source – Rushlane