Royal Enfield Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 4.26 Lakh

Royal Enfield has completed 125 years since its early days in 1901, and to mark this occasion, the iconic manufacturer is launching a highly exclusive version of the Classic 650. The 125th Anniversary Edition comes loaded with a bespoke color-shifting paint job, premium gold accents, and a distinctive vintage-inspired saddle. Priced at Rs 4,25,589 (ex-showroom), production is strictly capped at just 125 units per key global region, making it an instant collector’s item.
While the bike retains the timeless silhouette that riders love, a closer look reveals a host of unique cosmetic details that elevate it far above the standard model.
Price and Sale Details
The special edition will be available through a limited sale process. Registrations opened on October 16, 2026, at 2 PM IST and will continue until the sale date on October 28, 2026. Deliveries are scheduled to start in November 2026.
- Price: Rs 4,25,589, ex-showroom
- Registration opening: October 16, 2026, at 2 PM IST
- Sale date: October 28, 2026
- Deliveries: November 2026
- Production: 125 units per key region globally
Colour-Changing Paint Sets It Apart
The main visual change is the new Hypershift paint finish. It uses a brass-inspired base with red, green and gold shades that appear differently as the light and viewing angle change. The treatment takes inspiration from Royal Enfield’s early motorcycles and its paint schemes from the past.
The fuel tank, side panels, mudguards and headlamp nacelle receive the special finish. The motorcycle also retains its teardrop-shaped fuel tank, rounded bodywork and traditional headlamp nacelle.
Other design details include:
- A gold-finished 125th anniversary crest on the side panel.
- Special anniversary badging.
- Hand-painted pinstripes around the tank’s black centre section.
- A Royal Enfield cannon decal on the fuel tank.
- Black-finished engine and exhaust components.
- Wire-spoke wheels and rounded mirrors.
The motorcycle also gets a brown leather seat with quilted stitching. Its vintage styling works with the gold detailing and special paintwork. The lighting setup includes an LED headlamp and LED tail lamp, while the turn indicators use conventional bulbs.
A USB Type-C charging port is also part of the equipment.
Same 650cc Twin-Cylinder Engine
The anniversary model uses the same 647.95cc, twin-cylinder engine as the regular Classic 650. It produces 46.4 hp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox.
The engine uses a single overhead camshaft (SOHC) setup and is paired with a wet multi-plate clutch. There are no major mechanical changes listed for this special edition.
Engine Specifications
|Specification
|Details
|Engine type
|Parallel-twin, four-stroke, SOHC
|Displacement
|647.95cc
|Bore x stroke
|78 x 67.8 mm
|Compression ratio
|9.5:1
|Maximum power
|46.4 hp at 7,250 rpm
|Maximum torque
|52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm
|Gearbox
|Six-speed
|Clutch
|Wet multi-plate
Suspension, Brakes and Wheels
The Classic 650 uses a steel tubular spine frame. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers.
The front suspension offers 120mm of travel, while the rear has 90mm. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS fitted as standard.
- Front brake: 320mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper
- Rear brake: 300mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper
- Front wheel: 19-inch
- Rear wheel: 18-inch
- Front tyre: 100/90-19
- Rear tyre: 140/70 R18
Dimensions and Other Specifications
|Specification
|Details
|Length
|2,250mm
|Width
|892mm
|Height
|1,137mm
|Wheelbase
|1,475mm
|Ground clearance
|154mm
|Seat height
|800mm
|Kerb weight
|243kg
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.7 litres
|Front suspension
|43mm telescopic forks
|Rear suspension
|Twin shock absorbers
|Front suspension travel
|120mm
|Rear suspension travel
|90mm
|Frame
|Steel tubular spine
|ABS
|Dual-channel
|Charging port
|USB Type-C
The motorcycle weighs 243kg with 90% fuel and oil. Its 14.7-litre fuel tank and 800mm seat height are the same as the figures listed for the standard model.