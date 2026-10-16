New BMW F 450 RR Unveiled Globally!

BMW Motorrad’s new 450 family looks complete. Following the F 450 GS and F 450 R, the German brand has now added a fully faired sports bike to the lineup. Called the BMW F 450 RR, the new motorcycle brings a sharper riding setup, a 420cc twin-cylinder engine, and aggressive styling heavily inspired by the larger S 1000 RR superbike.
BMW has developed the F 450 RR for riders who want a smaller and lighter sports motorcycle without moving to a much bigger engine. It also gets equipment that can be useful both on regular roads and during track riding.
BMW F 450 RR design
The new F 450 RR has a compact sports bike shape with a low front section and a raised rear. The fairing gets winglets, asymmetric panels and gills on the right side. Its LED headlight also gets a daytime running light design inspired by BMW’s RR family.
- Clip-on handlebars give the bike a sporty riding position.
- The 14-litre fuel tank is shaped to provide knee support.
- Standard seat height is 790 mm.
- Optional seats can bring this down to 775 mm or take it up to 810 mm.
- Ready-to-ride weight is 177 kg, rising to 178 kg with the Easy Ride Clutch.
420cc engine and performance
Powering the bike is BMW’s 420cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. It produces 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The motor uses a 135-degree crankpin offset along with a balance shaft to keep power delivery smooth.
BMW points out that 80 per cent of peak torque is available from just 3,000 rpm, giving the motorcycle an excellent, punchy response at lower engine speeds.
The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and sends power through an X-ring chain. The F 450 RR can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and hits a claimed top speed of 177 km/h. Fuel consumption is rated at a highly efficient 3.8 litres per 100 km under WMTC testing, meaning the 14-litre tank can deliver a calculated range of more than 350 km.
Suspension and brakes
The F 450 RR is built around a tubular steel frame where the engine acts as a load-bearing part of the chassis. Up front is a 43 mm KYB upside-down fork, while the rear uses a KYB mono-shock with adjustable preload and rebound damping. If you opt for the Sport suspension package, it adds rebound and compression adjustment to the front forks as well.
The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in a 110/70 front and a wide 150/60 rear tyre. Braking duties are handled by a large 310 mm front disc paired with a premium Brembo four-piston caliper, and a 240 mm rear disc with a ByBre caliper.
Riding modes and equipment
Rain, Road, and Race riding modes come as standard. The motorcycle also gets ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control, Dynamic Brake Control and engine drag torque control.
Riding Modes Pro adds a configurable Race Pro mode along with extra display information. The gearshift pattern can also be reversed for track use.
A 6.5-inch TFT colour screen is standard and offers full smartphone connectivity, alongside heated grips, USB-C charging, and full LED lighting. The top-spec M Sport versions get specialized display screens that track lean angles, braking forces, traction control intervention levels, and a built-in lap timer.
Four variants
BMW will sell the F 450 RR in four versions:
|Variant
|Main equipment
|Base
|Standard equipment
|Sport
|Shift Assistant Pro and Sport suspension
|M Sport
|Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro and Sport suspension
|M Sport with Innovation Package
|Easy Ride Clutch, Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro and Sport suspension
The Easy Ride Clutch automatically manages clutch engagement according to engine speed. With Shift Assistant Pro, riders can change gears without using the clutch lever. The system still keeps the clutch lever available when manual control is needed.
India launch
The BMW F 450 RR could be introduced in India in 2027. Like the other motorcycles in the 450 family, production is carried out by TVS at its Hosur facility.
With its 48 hp engine, 177 kg weight, electronic aids and track-friendly hardware, the F 450 RR gives BMW a new option in the middleweight sports bike segment. It will also have rivals such as the Aprilia RS 457 and Kawasaki Ninja 500 to deal with in markets where it is sold.