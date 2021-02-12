Honda Two-Wheelers Adds 75 Lakh Customers In South India In Just Five Years

Noticed how many gear-less scooters are out there on out roads today? The biggest contributor to that swell is Honda Two-wheelers, which has now added 75 lakh customers in South India alone, just in the last 5 years. Honda today announced that its cumulative two wheeler sales in the southern region (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and union territory of Andaman) has now crossed the phenomenal 1.5 crore units’ mark since inception in 2001.

In 2001, Honda commenced operations in south region with its debut two-wheeler Activa. It took Honda 15 years to gain the trust of its first 75-lakh customers (2001-2016) in the Southern region. The latest 75-lac customers have joined the Honda family in just 5 years – a feat considering that Honda doubled its customers in southern region in just one-third the time. Overall, Honda 2Wheelers India continues as the undisputed No.1 choice of South region with over 1.5 Crore customers.

Honda continues to drive the two-wheeler demand for all the states this region with its legendary Activa, Shine and Dio topping the demand curve. In Karnataka itself, every 3rd new two-wheeler being purchased is a Honda. Led by its Activa brand in 2001, Honda continues to lead the wave of scooterization in South. Adding to this are the BS-VI motorcycles (CD 110 Dream, Livo, SP 125, Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade, and Hornet 2.0). In the premium motorcycle business, Honda is reaching out to its fans in South through its 1 Honda BigWing Topline (for the entire premium motorcycle range starting 300cc) and 5 Honda BigWings (for 300-500cc mid-size premium motorcycle).

More than business, Honda strives to be a company Society wants to exist. Generating employment opportunities for local community, Honda started its 3rd plant in Narsapura, Karnataka (in 2013). Honda’s focussed CSR initiatives in areas of rural education, women empowerment, healthcare, road safety education and community development have benefitted over 4 lac people in the southern region. As a responsible corporate, Honda is spreading road safety awareness through its 4 traffic-training parks (Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore & Trichy) and 4 Skill Development & Enhancement Centers SDECs (Vishakhapatnam, Bangalore, Vijayawada, Calicut). Parallely, Honda’s 12 adopted Skill Enhancement Centres are empowering youth in the region with job oriented technical skills.