Hero Electric Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind 3-Day Return Policy On Its Products

Hero Electric, today announced a first-of-its-kind 3-day return offer (T&C apply) on all its products (excluding Flash lead-acid low-speed model) purchased during the online scheme only. Under this scheme, customers will be refunded the complete amount if they return the product within 3 days of purchasing. The brand also reported an unprecedented response to its online offer of special prices across India. Seeing this, Hero Electric has introduced the second phase of its online offer on its products till 31st May.

Any customer who chooses to book any Hero Electric scooter (excluding Flash lead-acid low-speed model) would avail an instant cash discount of Rs 4,000 while customers of Glyde would get a cash discount of Rs 3,000. The booking amount is fixed at Rs 2,999, irrespective of the model. Additionally, the customers will also be offered a token of appreciation in the form of a Rs 1,000 voucher for referral sales since a substantial part of Hero Electric’s sale comes from referrals.

Currently, there have been no sales at all since the imposition of the lockdown due to the coronavirus scare. Prior to that, sales of electric two-wheelers in India had been on the increase. Hero Electric started re-opening its dealership outlets in green zones and select orange zones as per the government directives across cities earlier this week. Keeping in line with the COVID-19 protocols, the dealers have implemented all the measures to sanitize the showrooms and the bikes regularly and thoroughly.

On the occasion of the reopening of Hero Electric’s 150th showroom post ease in lockdown, Mr Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “The initial burst of enthusiastic response from our customers have indeed left no doubt in our mind that the customers are now seeking an economical and convenient solution from a trusted brand like Hero Electric for their commute that not only has an extremely low running cost but also allows the home to home drive without having to wait at the petrol stations or frequently taking their bikes for the servicing or repairs. We were pleasantly surprised to hear from many buyers that they prefer Hero Electric as they have seen what difference the absence of polluting vehicles can do to our environment and they would like to do their bit in keeping our air clean and families healthy.”

He further added that the company is making major changes in the way bikes are sold and serviced to extend complete protection to its customers. The company through a press release stated that it is taking abundant precautions for the health and safety of customers who want to visit the showrooms to pick-up their e-bikes themselves. Many dealers have also started at-home delivery to allow flexibility and add another level of safety measure. All dealers are instructed to deep-sanitize the products before delivery – at home or at the dealership.

The current portfolio of Electric scooters from Hero Electric includes Flash, Nyx, Optima, Photon, Flash, Dash, and the ER (Extended Range) variants along with Glyde, which is also powered by a high-quality lithium-ion battery.