Royal Enfield And Harris Performance Dish Out A Race-Ready Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield showcased 3 new bikes in London, last week. They specially created these unique builds to display their attention to detail and unique creativity. Out of the three individual bikes showcased, two of them were race-ready Continental GTs and one was a turbocharged Himalayan. These bikes were displayed at the Bike Shed Show in London, where only the best motorcycle brands and custom bikemakers are invited. The bike that stayed in the limelight during this entire event was the Continental GT 650 which was modified by Royal Enfield and Harris Performance.

All the motorcycles that were displayed at the Bike Shed Show were specially selected by the event organisers themselves. These custom motorcycles are completely exclusive and have been shown to the public for the first time. However, the Midas Royale had been previewed last year but is being displayed in public for the first time. The Midas Royale is a custom built bike, based on the Royal Enfield GT 650. The bike is modified by Rough Crafts in Taiwan. This creation is unique as it is a Cafe Racer styled bike that gets a carbon-finish along with a raw bodywork and a vertical illumination setup. This bike also gets a low fitted handlebar and an Ohlins sourced front and rear suspension setup.

Talking about the latest custom built GT 650, made by Harris Performance and Royal Enfield together, the bike gets a full fairing with a round LED headlamp for a classy look, a smoked visor for a sporty effect and an impressive two-tone paint job with 2 bright colours, Grayish Blue and Sparkly Red. The bike also gets a lowered clip-on handlebar for a race-ready look and sporty stance, Ohlins front and rear suspension set-up, a new race-tuned chassis and a new set of brakes for improved and efficient braking along with track tyres.

In terms of engine and transmission, the official information is not yet available. But we believe, the bike gets the same air and oil cooled, parallel twin, 648cc engine which is capable enough to produce 47 HP at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is also equipped with a fuel injection system and dual-channel ABS.