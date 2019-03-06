Rolls-Royce To Display Bespoke, Space-Inspired Collection At Geneva Motor Show 2019

The last stop for the Uber rich when it comes to luxury on wheels, Rolls-Royce will display their full bespoke collection at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show 2019. This will be the first time that the British carmaker will showcase its full portfolio of vehicles on an international stage. Rolls-Royce will present one of their tailored flagships – The Phantom Tranquility, alongside the first publicly-revealed Bespoke Cullinan commission. In addition, two powerful visions of Black Badge and a highly Bespoke Dawn will be revealed. Here’s what each product will be all about:

Phantom Tranquillity

Rolls-Royce calls the Tranquillity as an expression of Phantom’s standing as the rarest and most desired object in the luxury world. Limited to just 25 examples worldwide and available as both Phantom and Phantom Extended Wheelbase, the range is already sold out. The Tranquility’s design is inspired by the X-Ray coded aperture masks used on the British Skylark space rocket.

High energy radiation passes over and through the distinctive perforated pattern, creating a coded shadow on the layers beneath. The properties of the original radiation sources were mathematically reconstructed from this shadow and rendered in highly reflective stainless steel, 24-karat gold plating and space grade aluminium.

Space exploration is further manifested with a unique first for Rolls-Royce; the incorporation of a meteorite within the Volume Controller, further enhanced with a polished gold grip that matches the gold finish in the Collection Gallery, creating a distinctive accent feature. This remarkable application of authentic Muonionalusta meteorite, which fell to earth in Kiruna, Sweden in 1906, is complemented by a detailed engraving of the location and date of its discovery. Inspired by the light and dark sides of the Moon, the interior colourway of Arctic White or Selby Grey leather integrates unique veneer combinations of gloss and satin, both with an exclusive metallic effect.

In both the Light and Dark variants, Bespoke Audio Speaker Frets are finished in yellow gold, complementing the additional gold elements throughout the car. These unique elements are inspired by the historic NASA ‘Voyager’ satellites that carried into space two gold records with sounds and images that portrayed the diversity of life and culture on Earth, for any intelligent extra-terrestrial life that might find them. A Bespoke ‘Technical’ yellow gold, vapour blasted and engraved titanium clock complement the interplanetary motif alongside an engineered titanium Spirit of Ecstasy with yellow gold accents.

Cullinan Genève 2019

Rolls-Royce’s first-ever SUV has now begun its bespoke journey with the marque’s patrons. The Genève 2019 commission shines in the brand’s hallmark five-coat high gloss paint finish which is rendered with a Petra Gold hue and fine Navy Blue coachline, recalling the khaki shades favoured by explorers. Navy Blue and Oatmeal interior appointments are covered in the finest leather hides. In addition, natural Open Pore Royal Walnut veneer is jewelled with a Bespoke timepiece and highly polished aluminium Bespoke Audio speaker grilles, subtly referencing the technical capability of Rolls-Royce’s proprietary audio system.

To the rear, the brand’s Bespoke Collective of designers, engineers and craftspeople present Genève 2019’s most indulgent expression of all-terrain luxury. Mounted within a removable Recreation Module modestly stowed in the motor car’s boot, the Hosting Service comes out once the motorised door is raised. With the drawer fully deployed, hosts are presented with an upper tier of Bespoke stainless steel cocktail and seasoning services and lower tier of elegantly stowed glassware and American Walnut serving boards. Should the user wish to present their guests with appetisers, two stainless steel dishes etched with the RR monogram can be removed from their Natural Grain leather holster in the centre of the Hosting Service and placed to one side in recessed, leather-trimmed coasters finished with aluminium bezels.

Aperitifs can be mixed in highball crystal glasses, discreetly frosted with the RR monogram, using the stowed zester, jigger, ice tongs and American Walnut muddler. A hidden compartment contains linen napkins to serve while paring knives, stainless steel drinking straws and a pepper grinder complete the set. This remarkable piece will be exhibited alongside Viewing Suite, two rear-facing, beautifully contemporary, leather chairs and a cocktail table stored in the rear compartment of Cullinan.

Dawn Genève 2019

Celebrating the distinct personalities each Bespoke commission imbues on a Rolls-Royce motor car, the Genève 2019 Dawn is finished in a newly developed Blue Crystal over Milori Sapphire paint that incorporates a layer of lacquer infused with glass particles to create a playful shimmering crystal effect. The coachwork has been complemented by the marque’s carbon fibre Aero Cowling, trimmed in Navy Blue leather, creating the elegant silhouette of a two-seat roadster.

The Dawn Genève 2019’s cockpit is trimmed with Selby Grey leather afore and Navy Blue leather astern, highlighting the prominence of the driver’s position. The spirited interior ambience is further enhanced with a Piano Milori Sapphire dashboard, hand-polished for 12 hours and delicately framed by silver pinstriping, while Open Pore Royal Walnut veneer, applied a full bleed to the Canadel door panels, rear deck lid and centre console, introduces a soft lightness and haptic texture.

Black Badge

For the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Rolls-Royce presents two powerful visions informed by the taste patterns of the new breed of entrepreneur. Galileo Blue was selected to dramatize the dynamic substance of Black Badge Wraith, while Mandarin coachlines were applied to reflect an ongoing trend towards small but impactful contrasts within each commission’s colourway. Inside, Arctic White and Navy Blue leathers are similarly specced with Mandarin accents on the seat piping and veneer pinstripes while a bold hexagon pattern is worked in fine cotton thread between the two rear seats.

The Ghost is presented in Gunmetal with an Iced satin finish upper and deep gloss lower, invigorated by Lime Green pinstriping applied to the motor car’s wheel centres. Anthracite and Black hides are used for both front and rear seating while Lime Green piping and door pockets continue the exterior’s theme. An embroidered pattern on the rear seat armrest combines vibrant fine cotton with soft leather, further expressing the coachwork’s combination of gloss and satin qualities.