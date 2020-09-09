Rideofy Customizes A Bike As A Tribute To Corona Warriors

In these times of a pandemic, we have a few soldiers fighting at the frontline. These soldiers are neither clad in camouflage nor do they carry guns, but they are soldiers nonetheless. These corona warriors, come in all sorts of avatars – doctors, nurses, policemen, sanitation workers and many more. We can never be too grateful to them for putting themselves in harm’s way to fight this dreaded pandemic.

As a tribute to all such soldiers, Rideofy, a custom bike maker, has built the Corona Warrior Bike. The main inspiration behind this bike is to pay tribute to every corona warrior out there combating the virus.

Apart from the message that it conveys, the Corona Warrior Bike is a custom motorcycle with a lot of first aid features and details to its styling. This custom motorcycle is created with Rideofy’s in-house technology and infrastructure for computer-aided 3D design, along with precise welding and engineering by highly trained technicians.

Rideofy has used several custom parts and components to make the bike. Based on a Royal Enfield motorcycle, it has now received a 300mm wide rear tyre. Rideofy had to create a custom rim, swingarm and other fittings to fit such a huge rear tyre. The front forks of the bike have been extended and have customized suspension covers. The fuel tank is also custom-built and has an inbuilt chrome meter panel, which makes it looks like a Harley Davidson.

Broadly, the main features and customizations of The Corona Warrior Bike are as below:

1) 300mm rear tyre with custom made rim, swingarm and fittings

2) 110mm front tyre

3) Extended front forks with special suspension covers

4) Custom-made fuel tank with an inbuilt chrome meter panel

5) Custom-made side panels with an integrated and extended air filter

6) Dual exhaust system

7) Extended cruising footrests and pedals assembly

8) Custom made Harley-style alloy wheels

9) Accessories like custom number plates, tail-lamp, headlight, handlebar, seat, indicators and more

10) A unique textured dual-tone paint job

Also Read: BS6 Kawasaki Z900 Launched in India At INR 7.99 Lakh

These are just structural and aesthetic changes and the real essence of this motorcycle lies in the small details relevant to the theme, like the sanitizer bottle holders, the corona warrior flag proudly mounted on the custom-made flag poles and rear seat plate assembly along with India’s flag, and most importantly, all the messages and slogans depicted all over the motorcycle in the form of texts and artwork. To summarize, the bike’s main goal is to inspire the warriors it is meant for and bring a smile to everyone who comes across it.