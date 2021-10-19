Royal Enfield To Roll Out 12 Ultra Limited-Edition Helmets To Commemorate Its 120th Anniversary

Royal Enfield has become super-active over the past few years. Not only the company has been working on several upcoming projects or upgrading its current portfolio but it is also paying special attention its riding gear line-up and merchandise. The world’s oldest motorcycling brand recently announced the extension of its Make It yours (MiY) programme, to its range of riding jackets, advocating the idea/concept of ‘Your Adventure, Your Jacket’ and now, it has unveiled the concept of an exclusive range of limited-edition helmets consisting of 12 designs.

Ultra limited-edition

According to the company, each design will be inspired by a poster/advertorial from one of the twelve decades of the brand’s legacy. These helmets are going to be ultra limited-edition as they are going to be hand-painted and only 120 units for each design have been made. Ardent Royal Enfield fanboys will now have a chance of owning a chapter from Royal Enfield’s history as these helmets retell the stories of the last 120 years.

Timeline

The next six weeks will see RE dropping two helmet designs every week, one each on Monday and Wednesday. If you are willing to get yourself one of these helmets, the sale will go live on Saturday and Sunday at 12 noon respectively. To make the potential owner feel special, the packaging will include a postcard with the story inspiration for that design and moreover, each helmet design will carry a unique number starting 001/120 till 120/120.

Certification and pricing

Each helmet will carry triple certification, ISI, DOT, ECE, premium internals, leather trims and a sun visor. The open face helmets will be available for ₹6,950 and full-face helmets will be available at ₹8,450. Users can register to purchase these helmets on the brand’s official website.

Official statement

Puneet Sood, National Business Head – North and West India & Global Head – Apparel Business – Royal Enfield, said, “Continuing on its journey of encouraging and kickstarting the active, lifelong pursuit of exploration, Royal Enfield is raising a toast to 120 years of being fiercely unique, riding with undeterred grit and resilience and the endless stories that riders have created on our motorcycles. These are the years that have made us who and what we are today. We understand that a helmet is the first and truly most important riding accessory that a rider buys, is very personal and is worn proudly. There could not have been a better canvas than a helmet for us to share stories from the last 120 years. These limited edition helmets not only cater to the safety, protection, comfort and style needs of riders but should also inspire the younger generation riders and non-riders to continue creating stories on their Royal Enfield motorcycles for many more years to come.”