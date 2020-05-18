Renault Triber AMT Is India’s Most Affordable Automatic MPV; Prices Start At INR 6.18 Lakh

After revealing the vehicle at the Auto Expo 2020, Renault has finally launched the Triber AMT in India. The French carmaker has started accepting bookings for the Triber Easy-R AMT. It will be available in three trims – RXL, RXT and RXZ at a price difference of INR 40,000 above the respective manual versions, with a starting price of INR 6.18 Lakh.

Launched almost a year ago, the Triber was specifically designed keeping in mind opportunities for innovative products in the Indian market. It continues to offer an unmatched value proposition to customers looking at an affordable vehicle with space for more than five. The Triber is an excellent option for consumers looking for a B-segment MPV with lots of space and which is also fuel-efficient with attractive interiors and boasts of many modern and practical features.

With the EASY-R AMT option, Renault aims to take forward the key USPs of the Triber being a flexible, attractive & affordable offering. With this new gearless addition, the Triber now offers a convenient option for those who drive mostly within the city. Upon the launch, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “With the AMT version of Triber, we will further enhance the USPs of the MPV – Flexible, Attractive & Affordable. Looking at the evolving customer preferences, the AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Renault Triber EASY-R AMT. It is very motivating to see the outstanding response from customers and today we will take another step forward in the Triber journey with this launch.”

Is It Any Different?

The Renault Triber EASY-R AMT comes fitted with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine, which generates 70 bhp of maximum power and a little under 100 Nm of peak torque. It comes with more than 30 class-leading features such as EASYFIX seats, SUV skid plates, LED instrument cluster, Twin AC with vents in 2nd and 3rd row, styled-flex wheels, a ground clearance of 182 mm and a 20.32 cm (8-inch) Touchscreen MediaNav Evolution system in the top-spec trim.

Adding further to the development, Mamillapalle said, “Innovation is a key pillar of Renault’s business strategy in India. This is reflected by a clear product strategy to cater to newer and growing segments of India’s automotive market. With Renault TRIBER, our commitment was to launch a car that would redefine the conventional notions of the Indian automotive industry. Renault TRIBER has changed the rules in terms of space and modularity, targeted at a wide set of customers across segments.”

With this launch, the Triber AMT becomes the most affordable MPV to get an automatic transmission option in the country. In other news, Renault is currently preparing the launch of BS6 Duster Turbo with a powerful 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Check the variant wise prices of the BS6 Triber below: