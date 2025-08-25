Renault Launches New Kiger Facelift at ₹6.29 Lakh: A Bold Evolution in the Compact SUV Segment

Overview at a Glance
- Refreshed Design: Striking exterior updates with new colours, alloys, and bold SUV stance.
- Premium Inside: Ventilated seats, dual-tone cabin, quieter interiors, and practical storage.
- Technology Upgrade: Multi-view camera, wireless connectivity, premium sound, auto headlamps & wipers.
- Safety & Performance: 100 PS turbo engine, segment-best efficiency, and 21 standard safety features.
- Pricing: NA (Energy) starts at ₹6.29L, Turbo from ₹9.99L
Introduction
The compact SUV space in India is among the most competitive, and Renault has now stepped up the game with the New Kiger, launched in August 2025. Positioned under the brand’s “rethink performance” philosophy, the New Kiger brings together over 35 enhancements, blending bold design, smart technology, turbocharged performance, and an even stronger focus on safety.
Offered in multiple trims, with prices starting from ₹6.29 lakh and going up to ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the new iteration is designed to appeal to both first-time SUV buyers and those looking to upgrade to a feature-rich yet affordable urban SUV.
Design That Commands Attention
Renault has dialled up the SUV DNA of the Kiger with a renewed exterior design. A sculpted hood, reworked bumpers, and a bold new grille with Renault’s updated logo now define its front fascia. The SUV also gets LED headlamps, taillamps, and fog lamps, lending it a premium appeal at night.
Turbo variants now carry distinctive “TURBO” badging, emphasizing the performance-focused positioning, while 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, sporty decals, and refreshed skid plates enhance the SUV stance.
Two new shades — Oasis Yellow (a vibrant mica-treated colour) and Shadow Grey — join the existing colour palette, allowing customers more expressive choices. The Oasis Yellow, in particular, paired with a dual-tone black roof, makes the Kiger stand out boldly on Indian roads.
Inside Story: Comfort Meets Convenience
Step inside, and the cabin feels richer and better put together. The dual-tone dashboard, leatherette seats with ventilation, and soft-touch detailing on the steering and gear knob give it an upmarket vibe.
Practicality has always been Kiger’s strength, and Renault has doubled down here. With best-in-class rear knee room (222 mm), a 405-litre boot, and clever 29 litres of in-cabin storage, the New Kiger remains one of the most spacious compact SUVs in its price range. Rear AC vents, cooled glovebox, 60:40 split-folding seats, and a centre armrest with cup holders round off the family-friendly touches.
Noise insulation has been improved too, meaning you get a quieter and more refined cabin experience — a welcome change for long drives.
Tech That Makes Daily Driving Easier
Renault clearly understands that today’s buyers want their SUVs to be as smart as their smartphones. The New Kiger comes with a 20.32 cm floating touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The highlight is the multi-view camera, which makes navigating tight city spots or parking in cramped spaces a breeze. Automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and a neat “Belongings Take Away” alert that reminds you not to leave valuables behind, make everyday use stress-free.
And if you care about music, the ARKAMYS 3D sound system with six speakers delivers an audio experience that’s among the best in the segment.
Turbo Power, Naturally Aspirated Simplicity
Performance is where Renault has sharpened the Kiger’s claws. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 100 PS and up to 160 Nm torque while delivering 20.38 km/l efficiency (ARAI). For a compact SUV, that’s an impressive mix of punch and practicality.
Renault has even added Mirror Bore Coating technology (used in racing engines) to reduce friction, improve durability, and squeeze out better performance.
For those who want a simpler setup, the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine continues with 72 PS, 96 Nm torque, and 19.83 km/l efficiency.
Transmission options are plentiful:
- 5-speed manual for purists,
- Easy-R AMT for urban convenience, and
- X-Tronic CVT with D-Step — Renault’s clever gearbox that mimics real gear shifts, eliminating the rubber-band feel most CVTs suffer from.
Safety: Now a Segment Benchmark
Renault has given safety a big push with the New Kiger. Across all variants, there are now 21 standard safety features, including:
- 6 airbags (front, side, curtain)
- ESP, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist
- 3-point seatbelts for every passenger
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
The SUV continues to be built on the CMFA+ platform, which has already proven its strength, and now includes pedestrian protection measures as well. Simply put, this is the safest Kiger yet.
Variant Lineup & Pricing
Here’s the full breakdown (ex-showroom, INR):
Kiger Turbo Prices – All India One Price
|Ex-Showroom (INR)
|Techno
|Emotion
|Turbo manual
|–
|9,99,995
|Turbo X-Tronic CVT
|9,99,995
|11,29,995
Kiger Energy Prices – All India One Price
|Ex-Showroom (INR)
|Authentic
|Evolution
|Techno
|Emotion
|Energy Manual
|6,29,995
|7,09,995
|8,19,995
|9,14,995
|Energy Easy-R AMT
|–
|7,59,995
|8,69,995
|–
Verdict: Small SUV, Big Statement
With its fresh looks, premium interior touches, smart features, and a turbo engine that’s both fun and efficient, the New Kiger feels like a proper upgrade rather than a mild facelift. Add in Renault’s aggressive pricing and the fact that it now leads the pack on safety, and you have a compact SUV that punches well above its weight.
The New Kiger isn’t just about moving from point A to B — it’s about doing it with style, confidence, and value. For young buyers, small families, or even city dwellers looking for a second car with SUV flair, this might just be Renault’s strongest Kiger yet.