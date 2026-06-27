Renault Kwid Facelift Launch On July 3: New Design, Bigger Screen And More Updates Expected

If you have been waiting for the Renault Kwid to get a fresh update, the wait is almost over. Renault is all set to introduce the facelifted Kwid in India on July 3 with a new look and a few useful feature additions.
The Renault Kwid has been one of the brand’s most popular cars in India for many years. It has attracted first-time buyers with its SUV-like styling, compact size and affordable price. Now, Renault is ready with a mid-life update that is expected to give the hatchback a fresher appearance without changing what buyers already like about it.
Expected Exterior Updates
Spy images have already given a fair idea of what the new Kwid could look like.
Expected changes include:
- New front grille
- Revised front and rear bumpers
- Y-shaped LED daytime running lamps
- New Y-shaped tail lamps
- Fresh alloy wheel design
- Slightly updated Renault logo
- Design inspired by the Dacia Spring EV
The changes are expected to make the hatchback look more modern while keeping its familiar shape.
Cabin And Features
The cabin is also likely to receive several updates.
Expected features:
- Larger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Fully digital instrument cluster
- New steering wheel
- Updated dashboard layout
- Better quality cabin materials
- Six airbags could be offered
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support
These additions may make the Kwid feel more premium than the current version.
Engine And Gearbox
Renault is not expected to make any mechanical changes.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol
|Power
|Around 68 hp
|Torque
|96 Nm
|Manual Gearbox
|5-speed
|Automatic
|5-speed AMT
The engine is known for its fuel efficiency and is mainly suited for daily city driving.
Expected Price
The current Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.30 lakh and Rs 5.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift is expected to cost slightly more because of the added features and styling updates.