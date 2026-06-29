Renault 7-Seater Duster Spotted Testing In India – Here’s what to expect!

Renault seems to be moving faster than many expected. The new Duster has already turned out to be a massive step for Renault India. The company is also all set to introduce the updated Kwid on July 3, and now it seems Renault is not stopping there. A 7-seater version of the Duster has been spotted testing on Indian roads, giving us another look at the brand’s future SUV plans.
Fresh spy shots show the larger SUV wearing heavy camouflage, but there is already enough to understand what Renault is preparing. The new model is expected to arrive in early 2027 and will sit above the standard five-seat Duster as the company’s flagship SUV.
Bigger Than The Standard Duster
The test vehicle looks similar to the regular Duster from the front, but the side profile tells a different story.
Some visible changes include:
- Longer roofline
- Extended rear overhang
- Bigger rear quarter glass
- Flat roof design
- Roof rails
- Higher ground clearance
- Larger rear spoiler
These changes are expected to create enough room for a proper third row while keeping the rugged SUV styling.
Expected Dimensions
The upcoming SUV is likely to be close in size to the global Renault Boreal.
|Specification
|Expected Figure
|Length
|4,556 mm
|Width
|1,841 mm
|Height
|1,650 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,702 mm
|Seating
|7 Seats
It is expected to use Renault’s RGMP platform, which also underpins the new Duster. This architecture supports multiple body styles and different seating layouts.
Features Expected
Renault is likely to carry most of the equipment from the new Duster.
Expected highlights include:
- Large touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Digital instrument cluster
- Panoramic sunroof
- Wireless charger
- Ventilated front seats
- Powered driver’s seat
- Automatic climate control
- Rear AC vents
- Connected car technology
- 360-degree camera
- Electronic parking brake
- Level 2 ADAS
- Multiple airbags
Engine Options Could Be Shared
The three-row SUV is expected to use the same engine options as the upcoming Duster.
The expected choices include:
- 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine
- 1.8-litre E-Tech strong hybrid
The hybrid version is expected to produce around 160 PS. Renault is likely to introduce this powertrain with the Duster around the 2026 festive season before offering it in the larger SUV.
There are also plans to localise hybrid technology in India, which could help make the hybrid models more affordable.
What It Means For Renault
This SUV will play an important role in Renault India’s new product plan. Along with the updated Kwid and the new seven seater SUV, the company is preparing one of its biggest model expansions in recent years.
The latest test mule also shows that development for the India-spec version is moving ahead steadily.
Expected Rivals
Once launched, the Renault 7-seater SUV will compete with:
- Mahindra XUV 7XO
- Tata Safari
- Hyundai Alcazar
- MG Hector Plus
- Upcoming MG Starlight
Spy image source – Rushlane