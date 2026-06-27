TVS NTorq 125 Disc Launched at Rs. 82,500 in India

Buying a scooter is not only about mileage anymore. Many riders also want a model that looks fresh and offers useful features for daily use. Keeping this in mind, TVS Motor Company has updated the NTorq 125 with new colour options and revised graphics. The latest changes are available on the Disc and Race Edition variants, while the engine and hardware continue without any changes.
The Disc variant is priced at Rs 82,500, while the Race Edition costs Rs 87,950 (both ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS NTorq 125 Variant Prices
|Variant
|Ex-showroom Price
|Disc
|Rs 82,500
|Race Edition
|Rs 87,950
New Colours And Graphics
The update is mainly about giving the scooter a fresher look.
Disc Variant-
- New Midnight Black colour
- New Spiti White colour
- Nardo Grey continues with revised graphics
The Disc variant is available in black, white and grey shades, all carrying sporty yellow and orange graphics across the body panels.
Race Edition-
- Drift Blue
- Inferno Red
- Rush Green
The Race Edition also gets matching graphics and coloured alloy wheels that give it a sportier appearance.
More Features Added
The update is not limited to colours.
TVS has now made the reverse LCD digital instrument cluster standard across the Ntorq range. The display also supports SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to access features such as ride information, notifications and other connected functions through the mobile application.
This means even buyers of the Disc variant now get the same connected display that was earlier available on higher trims.
Features Continue
Apart from the new colours and digital display, the scooter carries forward all its existing equipment.
Some of the key features include:
- LED headlamp
- LED DRLs
- LED tail lamp
- 12 inch alloy wheels
- External fuel filler
- Large underseat storage
- Flat floorboard
- Sporty exhaust note
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Fully digital instrument cluster
Engine Remains The Same
There are no mechanical changes with this update. The scooter continues with the same 124.8 cc, single-cylinder, three-valve, air-cooled petrol engine paired with a CVT automatic gearbox.
Engine Specifications
- 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine
- Air-cooled setup
- CVT automatic transmission
- 9.4 PS power
- 10.6 Nm peak torque
- Fuel injection technology
The suspension, braking setup, wheels and overall design remain unchanged.
Rivals
The TVS Ntorq 125 competes with several sporty scooters in the segment. Key rivals include
- Hero Xoom 125
- Honda Dio 125
- Suzuki Avenis
- Yamaha RayZR 125
- Aprilia SR 125
The updated TVS NTorq 125 Disc is now available at authorised TVS dealerships across India.