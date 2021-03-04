Renault Kiger clocks 1100 deliveries on its 1st day of sales

Renault India has announced the Start of Sales and deliveries of its Kiger to customers across its dealerships in the country. This SUV is an important product in Renault’s portfolio in the sub-four meter SUV segment. More than 1100 Renault Kigers were delivered to the customers across India on the first day of commencement of sales.

More Details –

Talking about the Kiger, it looks like a Kwid on steroids. It gets a chrome grille with signature Renault elements and is flanked by LED DRLs on either side. It features a split headlamp setup like the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. It gets an LED projector on either side of the bumper and the bumper houses the central air dam. It gets some sharp lines on the bonnet and the Kiger has a ground clearance of 205mm.

On the inside, it gets a 7” instrument cluster. It also gets an 8” touch infotainment system with android auto and Apple Carplay along with steering mounted controls. It gets wireless charging, climate control, various drive modes, ambient lighting and more.

Under the hood, the Kiger will get the option of the Triber’s 72PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a new 100PS HRA0 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The naturally aspirated unit comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an AMT. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a CVT in addition to the 5-speed manual transmission. It is made for an everyday user, not a hardcore enthusiast. Value for money quotient is high on this package as it significantly undercuts its rivals. The base naturally aspirated petrol engine gets an AMT which the Magnite misses out on. It is pitted directly against the Magnite. lighting and a particulate filter.

Official statement

Celebrating the commencement of deliveries, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said “With KIGER, Renault has successfully launched yet another breakthrough product, targeted at the core of Indian’s automotive market. We thank our customers for their encouraging response on KIGER and our dealer partners for their immense support. Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Renault KIGER is all set to make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers. We look forward to welcoming more customers into the Renault family with this new game-changer”, he added.