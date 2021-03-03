Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Electric SUV Bags A Perfect Five Star Rating From Green NCAP

Hyundai Motor’s second-generation fuel cell electric vehicle, Nexo, has received a maximum five-star rating from Green NCAP, the independent organisation that ranks vehicles based on their energy efficiency and emissions. The rating was based on three indices, each of which contained several metrics: clean air, energy efficiency and greenhouse gases. As a fuel cell electric vehicle, powered by hydrogen and producing distilled water as its only emission, Nexo naturally scored full points on both the Clean Air and Greenhouse Gas index.

More details

Its excellent rating for energy efficiency was a further testament to the quality of the product, proving that fuel cell mobility is a mature technology and a viable transportation solution.

Official statement

In its report, Green NCAP wrote: “[With Hyundai Nexo] there are no tailpipe emissions other than water. As a result, the Nexo scores full points for both the Clean Air and Greenhouse Gas indexes. Energy efficiency is also very high and the NEXO emerges with an average index just high enough to earn the car a maximum five-star rating.”

“We’re proud to announce that NEXO is the latest Hyundai model to have been awarded a five-star Green NCAP rating, joining the ranks of IONIQ and KONA Electric. This is further proof that we are achieving our goal of making high-quality, eco-friendly mobility solutions available to all,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “Our flagship fuel cell electric vehicle has been recognised not just for being an environmentally-friendly zero-emission vehicle, but also a strong product with very high energy efficiency.”

Hyundai Nexo details

Hyundai’s Nexo is a fuel cell electric vehicle and the technological flagship of Hyundai’s growing eco-vehicle fleet. It combines the practicality of an SUV crossover with advanced electrified technology, comprehensive driver assistance functions and innovative design features. Nexo is the third Hyundai model to receive a maximum five-star rating. In 2019, Green NCAP also awarded the five-star rating to the battery-electric version of the Hyundai Ioniq. Meanwhile, in 2020 the organisation also awarded the Hyundai Kona Electric the maximum score.

Like with all FCEVs the hydrogen is not used directly as a source of power. Rather, the fuel cells use hydrogen to generate electricity, which is then used to propel the vehicle, as in a conventional pure electric vehicle. The hydrogen fuel-cell-powered Hyundai Nexo comes with a 120 kW motor that puts out 161 bhp and 395 Nm of torque, and it manages to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.2 seconds.