TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP Launched – Gets Voice Assistance & Driving Modes

TVS Motor Company launched the new TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP today. The new scooter is now loaded with an updated SMARTXONNECT connectivity platform that supports voice assist. Like its geared cousins, the scooter now gets riding modes as well. Riders can choose to ride in Race or Street modes. This makes the Ntorq 125 Race XP the only scooter in its segment with multiple riding modes and voice assist features.

Official Statement

Commenting on the launch, Mr Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing), Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand said, “TVS NTORQ 125 has redefined the expectation from a scooter in India – it ushered in the age of the exciting, powerful, connected scooter for the always-connected Gen Z. Mindful of this, we are happy to introduce the TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP. It comes armed with the highest power in the segment, first-in-segment dual ride modes, delivering higher top speed and superior acceleration. This is made possible through our continuous advancements in engineering and pursuit of consumer delight, like engine breathing and combustion optimisation and usage of advanced engineering polymers, high strength steel and other alloys leveraging continuous computer-aided design simulation. The TVS SMARTXONNECTTM connectivity platform gets industry-first Voice Assist – now your NTORQ responds to your command(s). A new look with red alloys complements the offering. Crafted for those in the “always-on” GenZ, who love to rev it up, the array of best-in-class connectivity and vehicle features coupled with segment-first 10.2 PS power will excite the Gen Z.”

New Tech

The SMARTXONNECT is TVS’s Bluetooth enabled technology that is paired to the TVS connect app. For the Ntorq 125 Race XP the tech adds voice assist features that will allow the riders to interact with the scooter using 15 different voice commands, ranging from launching navigation to changing modes, through any connected Bluetooth listening device. The TVS Connect App is updated with a refreshed UI & UX and boasts of a ride mode-based live dashboard that complements the consumer’s riding style. The Bike overview section gets a major update with the addition of a graphical representation of performance parameters. The navigation function now comes with much needed Save address function, making it easy to navigate to regular routes.

Performance

The Ntorq 125 Race XP comes with Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) engine that churns out 10.2 PS power @ 7000 rpm 10.8 Nm torque @ 5,500 rpm. Riders can choose between two Riding modes, Race mode and Street mode, with a flick of a switch. The Race mode allows riders to experience the accentuated performance of the scooter on highways, with a top speed of 98 kmph, on the other hand, the Street mode is for ideal city commute and traffic conditions. When activated, it increases mileage and offers a smooth riding experience.

Styling

The Ntorq was already a good looking scooter with a sharp and aggressive aircraft-inspired styling. TVS NTORQ Race XP wears the badge of its racing pedigree with a race-inspired colour theme and graphics. Adding to the racing appeal of the bike are fully painted wheels in red.

Price

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP comes in a tri-tone colour scheme and is priced at ₹ 83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)