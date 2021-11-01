Next Gen Suzuki S-Cross To Make Its Debut Soon

The next-gen Suzuki S-Cross is set to make its debut soon by the end of this month. Expected to be completely new from the ground up, the new S-Cross will feature powertrains with hybrid assistance. The new S-Cross will go on sale in the international markets first with an India launch expected to be around 2023. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

What to expect?

The next-gen S-Cross for Europe will come in a front-wheel-drive configuration as standard with the AllGrip traction 4×4 system being an option. The engine options will include the current turbocharged 1.4-litre BoosterJet petrol engine which produces 140hp and 220nm of torque. The other engine will be the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine which produces 103hp and 138nm of torque.Both the engines could come mated to a 48v motor making it a mild-hybrid powertrain . Both the engines will get an option of 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. The Indian S-Cross could see the return of Maruti’s 1.5-litre diesel engine in the BS6 avatar. The engine churns out 94hp and 225nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

If not the diesel powertrain, the new gen S-Cross will continue with the 1.5-litre N.A. petrol engine. The new S-Cross is codenamed Maruti YFG and it will be more or less similar to the European S-Cross just like the current generation model. The new S-Cross could be based on the Toyota Raize, which is essentially a compact SUV sold in Asian markets. The architecture underneath is a DNGA architecture. The updated S-Cross will look to challenge the established likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volskwagen Taigun and MG Astor. The current-gen S-Cross has been in the market for a while and it is showing its age when compared to the newer competition.

The current-gen S-Cross features a 1.5 Litre K-series petrol engine with Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid technology. This motor produces 104.69 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque which peaks at 4,400 rpm and is the same unit that currently powers the Vitara Brezza and Ciaz.