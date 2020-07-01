Price And Specs Comparison: Hero Xtreme 160R Vs Apache RTR 160 4V Vs Pulsar NS160 Vs Gixxer Vs FZ V3

Hero MotoCorp has just announced the launch of its highly anticipated Xtreme 160R which has been in the pipeline for quite some time now. The bike was to be launched in March, however, the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown meant that the company had to put it on hold.

Hero Motocorp dealerships had started accepting bookings way back in February. Now, with the ease of restrictions, the company has started dispatching units of the Xtreme 160R. As usual, we are keeping up with our tradition of comparing the newly launched product with its immediate rivals. In this article, we compare the price, specs and features of the Xtreme 160R with its direct competitors – Apache RTR 160 4V, Pulsar NS160, Gixxer and Yamaha FZ V3.

Engine & Transmission

Since all the bikes are of the same category, the engine displacement falls in the same region, i.e., near about 160cc. However, their power output differs from each other with Pulsar NS160 cranking out the highest power output at 17.2 PS. All these bikes are now BS6 compliant, which means they are all fuel injected. All are mated to a 5-speed chain-driven gearbox. Besides being the most powerful, the TVS Apache and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 are the only oil-cooled bikes in this category.

Specifications Hero Xtreme 160R Suzuki Gixxer BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Yamaha FZ VR Engine 163cc single-cylinder, air-cooled FI, 2-valve engine 154.9cc single-cylinder, air-cooled FI, 2-valve engine 159.7cc single-cylinder oil-cooled FI 4-valve engine with oil cooler 160.3cc 4 Stroke, SOHC 4 Valve, Oil-Cooled, Twin Spark BSVI DTS-i FI engine 149cc, Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve Max. Power Output 15.23PS @ 8000rpm 13.6PS at 8000rpm 16.02PS at 8250rpm 17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm Max. Torque 14Nm @ 6500rpm 13.8Nm at 6000rpm 14.12Nm at 7250rpm 14.6 Nm @ 7250 13.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm Transmission 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed

Features

As far as features concerned, all the bikes are decently kitted. All five bikes are equipped with digital display units. Of these, the Xtreme 160R uses a negative-display unit, while the console on the Gixxer and the Apache are conventional black text on a white background. The instrument clusters on all bikes, except the Pulsar, use a very similar horizontal layout and display the same levels of information, with a tachometer across the top.

Except for the Bajaj Pulsar, all motorcycles here get an LED headlamp and LED tail lamp. However, the Xtreme 160R goes a step further and gets LED turn indicators as well, making it the only motorcycle to get all-LED lighting. The Xtreme also comes equipped with a side-stand engine cut off and hazard lights, but the Apache stands out here with what it has to offer – the manufacturer’s Glide Through Technology (GTT), which allows for much easier slow-speed riding, moving the bike forward by just releasing the clutch and without throttle operation.

Features Hero Xtreme 160R Suzuki Gixxer BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Yamaha FZ V3 LED headlamp Yes Yes Yes No yes LED tail lamp Yes Yes Yes yes yes LED turn indicators Yes No No No no Digital Instrument console Yes Yes Yes yes (semi-digital) yes

Dimensions

The FZ V3 is the most compact of the lot as it is evident from its wheelbase of 1330mm. The Xtreme 160R is the next most compact in this segment with a wheelbase of 1334mm, however, it is also the longest in the segment with its overall length stretching to 2040mm. Both the bikes are by far the lightest in the segment with FZ V3 and Xtreme 160 R weighing a close 137 kg and 138 kg respectively. The Pulsar NS160 is the heaviest of the lot with a kerb weight of 151 kg.

Dimensions Hero Xtreme 160R Suzuki Gixxer BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Yamaha FZ V3 Wheelbase 1334mm 1340mm 1357mm 1372mm 1330mm Ground clearance 170mm 165mm 180mm 177mm 165mm Fuel tank capacity 12-litres 12-litres 12-litres 12-litres 13-litre Seat height 790mm 795mm 800mm – 790mm Kerb weight 138kg 148kg 149kg 151kg 137kg Length*Width*Height 2040*802*1010 2020*800*1035 2035*790*1050 2017*803.5*1060 1990*780*1080

Price

The Yamaha and the Hero are closely priced at Rs 99,700 and Rs 99,950 respectively. The Gixxer is the most premium of the lost with its price stretching to Rs 1.15 lakhs. However, the Xtreme 160R turns out to be the most value for money proposition.