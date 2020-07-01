Trending: 
Price And Specs Comparison: Hero Xtreme 160R Vs Apache RTR 160 4V Vs Pulsar NS160 Vs Gixxer Vs FZ V3

Keeping with our tradition with a newly launched product, in this article we do a spec-to-spec comparison of the Hero Xtreme 160R and its direct rivals.

Hero MotoCorp has just announced the launch of its highly anticipated Xtreme 160R which has been in the pipeline for quite some time now. The bike was to be launched in March, however, the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown meant that the company had to put it on hold.

Hero Motocorp dealerships had started accepting bookings way back in February. Now, with the ease of restrictions, the company has started dispatching units of the Xtreme 160R. As usual, we are keeping up with our tradition of comparing the newly launched product with its immediate rivals. In this article, we compare the price, specs and features of the Xtreme 160R with its direct competitors – Apache RTR 160 4V, Pulsar NS160, Gixxer and Yamaha FZ V3.

Hero Xtreme 160R (6)

Engine & Transmission

Since all the bikes are of the same category, the engine displacement falls in the same region, i.e., near about 160cc. However, their power output differs from each other with Pulsar NS160 cranking out the highest power output at 17.2 PS. All these bikes are now BS6 compliant, which means they are all fuel injected. All are mated to a 5-speed chain-driven gearbox. Besides being the most powerful, the TVS Apache and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 are the only oil-cooled bikes in this category.

SpecificationsHero Xtreme 160RSuzuki Gixxer BS6TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6Bajaj Pulsar NS160Yamaha FZ VR
Engine163cc single-cylinder, air-cooled FI, 2-valve engine154.9cc single-cylinder, air-cooled FI, 2-valve engine159.7cc single-cylinder oil-cooled FI 4-valve engine with oil cooler160.3cc 4 Stroke, SOHC 4 Valve, Oil-Cooled, Twin Spark BSVI DTS-i FI engine149cc, Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Max. Power Output15.23PS @ 8000rpm13.6PS at 8000rpm16.02PS at 8250rpm17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max. Torque14Nm @ 6500rpm13.8Nm at 6000rpm14.12Nm at 7250rpm14.6 Nm @ 725013.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission5-speed5-speed5-speed5-speed5-speed

Features

As far as features concerned, all the bikes are decently kitted. All five bikes are equipped with digital display units. Of these, the Xtreme 160R uses a negative-display unit, while the console on the Gixxer and the Apache are conventional black text on a white background. The instrument clusters on all bikes, except the Pulsar, use a very similar horizontal layout and display the same levels of information, with a tachometer across the top. 

Hero Xtreme 160R (7)

Except for the Bajaj Pulsar, all motorcycles here get an LED headlamp and LED tail lamp. However, the Xtreme 160R goes a step further and gets LED turn indicators as well, making it the only motorcycle to get all-LED lighting. The Xtreme also comes equipped with a side-stand engine cut off and hazard lights, but the Apache stands out here with what it has to offer – the manufacturer’s Glide Through Technology (GTT), which allows for much easier slow-speed riding, moving the bike forward by just releasing the clutch and without throttle operation.

FeaturesHero Xtreme 160RSuzuki Gixxer BS6TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6Bajaj Pulsar NS160Yamaha FZ V3
LED headlampYesYesYesNoyes
LED tail lampYesYesYesyesyes
LED turn indicatorsYesNoNoNono
Digital Instrument consoleYesYesYesyes (semi-digital)yes

Dimensions

The FZ V3 is the most compact of the lot as it is evident from its wheelbase of 1330mm. The Xtreme 160R is the next most compact in this segment with a wheelbase of 1334mm, however, it is also the longest in the segment with its overall length stretching to 2040mm. Both the bikes are by far the lightest in the segment with FZ V3 and Xtreme 160 R weighing a close 137 kg and 138 kg respectively. The Pulsar NS160 is the heaviest of the lot with a kerb weight of 151 kg.

BajajPulsarNS160 (1)

DimensionsHero Xtreme 160RSuzuki Gixxer BS6TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6Bajaj Pulsar NS160Yamaha FZ V3
Wheelbase1334mm1340mm1357mm1372mm1330mm
Ground clearance170mm165mm180mm177mm165mm
Fuel tank capacity12-litres12-litres12-litres12-litres13-litre
Seat height790mm795mm800mm790mm
Kerb weight138kg148kg149kg151kg137kg
Length*Width*Height2040*802*10102020*800*10352035*790*10502017*803.5*10601990*780*1080

Price

The Yamaha and the Hero are closely priced at Rs 99,700 and Rs 99,950 respectively. The Gixxer is the most premium of the lost with its price stretching to Rs 1.15 lakhs. However, the Xtreme 160R turns out to be the most value for money proposition.

Hero Xtreme 160RSuzuki Gixxer BS6TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6Bajaj Pulsar NS160Yamaha FZ V3
Ex-showroom PriceRs.99,950 onwardsRs.1.11 LakhRs.1.02 Lakh onwardsRs.1.05 LakhRs 99,700

 

