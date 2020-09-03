Pre-Owned Luxury Car Retailer Big Boy Toyz Launches Its Mobile Application

Post pandemic, every major player from the automobile industry has made a shift towards providing a virtual experience to every prospective buyer. The new entrant in this digital world is the pre-owned luxury car giant, Big Boy Toyz, which is all set to launch its first-ever mobile application for smartphone users across the country.

The application will primarily provide car booking facilities along with safe payment gateways for luxury car enthusiasts. With social distancing becoming the new norm, this mobile app will reshape the way people will buy cars. The app is supposed to arrive with a host of user-friendly features.

In terms of features, the app offers easy navigation, Dark mode, 360-degree view of the listings with multiple photos and videos, and on-the-go information that will ease the buying decision. Besides this, the users can also access a wide collection of BBT special merchandise, which includes perfumes, pens, signature playing cards, stickers and more. Additional features of the application include comparisons based on the model, distance travelled and fuel type of the selected car. All these features will help buyers get a holistic view of their dream cars within the safety of their homes. For all those who do not wish to buy a premium luxury car, BBT’s mobile application also includes a colourful collection of HD wallpapers which can be downloaded directly.

Commenting on the launch, Jatin Ahuja, founder and MD of the Big Boy Toyz, said, “We are launching our mobile application with the intention to offer our customers a variety of things they can do, while sitting at home. It is indeed the right time to sit back at home, practice social distancing, and plan the future ride. With the help of our application, our prospective customers will not have to go anywhere to enquire or look at their dream car because we have brought all of that in one comprehensive mobile application. We have also added an appealing value to the platform by bringing comparison features, our merchandise collection, and wallpapers to make the car buying experience worthwhile. We are sure this app will help our users and enable us to build a strong relationship with them.”

The application will be available for Android and Apple phone users on Play Store and App Store, respectively, post its launch.