Porsche’s Baby SUV Gets Yet Another Facelift

Porsche has taken the wraps off yet another facelift for the Macan. This is the second facelift that the Macan has received and it will co-exist with the all-electric Macan which will be unveiled in 2023. Till then, the Macan facelift will carry on with its new styling, technology and powertrain upgrades. The new line-up consists of the standard Macan, Macan S and the Macan GTS. Porsche hasn’t revealed any plans on launching the Macan Turbo yet.

Not just a ‘face-lift’

The entry level Macan uses a new 2.0 litre petrol engine with 261hp and propels the SUV from 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds and achieves a top speed of 232km/h. The Macan S and GTS use the same twin-turbo 2.9 litre V6 with 375hp and 434hp respectively. The makes the incoming Macan S as powerful as the outgoing Macan GTS, and the new GTS as powerful as the old turbo. Naturally, all Macans get the 7-speed PDK auto and all wheel drive. PASM adaptive suspension is optional on the entry-level car but standard on the S and GTS.

Over and above the S, the GTS gets a 10mm drop and standard sports air suspension that’s been stiffened up versus the old GTS. Torque vectoring and stickier tyres are optional. Though the front and rear of the Macan is quite similar, Porsche has made some design tweaks. The GTS version gets black highlights on the exterior.

More bang for your buck

The changes inside are made in regards to the materials and the equipment on offer. Most of the buttons are replaced with touch sensitive ones which is similar to the newer gen Porsches such as the Cayenne, 911 and the Panamera. The gear lever is stubbier and 12.9 inch display is again taken from the latest generation Porsches.

Talking about the facelift, Michael Steiner’s says that the electric Macan won’t replace the internal combustion one so that the customers and regulators can choose and because the company “does not know how fast the switchover will happen in different regions.” “Before the electric Macan in 2023, we will invest in updating the existing one,” promised Steiner back in May. We don’t know about the India launch yet however we expect the bookings and deliveries for the facelifted Macan to start in the next few months.