Home News Piaggio Porter 700 LCV Launched At INR 3.18 Lakh (Ex-Maharashtra)
By Aditya NadkarniJune 14, 2017

Piaggio Vehicles (PVPL) has launched the new Porter 700, with prices starting at INR 3.18 Lakh (Ex-Maharashtra). The Porter 700, according to the company, is an initiative to expand its wings in the last mile transportation category through the 4 wheeler cargo market. It is a product adapted for Indian conditions on the basis of Piaggio’s on-going customer feedback program and will consolidate and strengthen Piaggio’s presence in last mile commercial vehicle industry.

June 14, 2017-Piaggio-Porter-700-600x400.jpg

The Porter 700, as its name suggests, has a payload capacity of 700 kgs. It also has highest ground clearance of 218 mm in its category to negotiate bumpy rides easily. This new vehicle from the house of Piaggio is also the only vehicle in its segment with twin headlamps. The model is capable of producing 14.75 hp and 40 Nm of torque, paired to a five speed gearbox.

Explaining the Company’s new initiative, Ravi Chopra, Chairman, Piaggio Vehicles, said that Piaggio would  continue to  provide technological solutions in the last mile transportation market and would focus on further strengthening & dominating this category particularly the last mile transportation cargo market. The 3 wheelers and 4 wheelers will continue to co- exist.

Diego Graffi, the new CEO of Piaggio Vehicles, added, “Anticipating our New Age customer’s needs, Porter 700 has been conceived as a modern, stylish vehicle with many new features and yet delivering its core values of exceptional reliability, fuel efficiency and  earn ability, for Piaggio to continue its dominance in the last mile transportation cargo segment. The new Porter 700 comes with a 2 years or 75000 kms extended warranty. Today, the company is confident the Porter 700 will outclass others in the 4 wheeler sub 1 ton cargo segment and will help it consolidate its position in the last mile transportation industry.

