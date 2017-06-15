Man Trucks Inaugurates New Dealership In Chennai

Man Trucks India inaugurated its 64th dealership at Chennai. Set up by its new partner Vijai Earthmoving Equipment, this is the fourth dealership inaugurated since January 2017 besides Solapur, Pune and Vijayawada. The company is working on its two-pronged strategy for India. This involves network expansion in order to increase sales opportunities and at the same provide service support to all customers. In May this year, the company crossed the milestone of producing over 25,000 vehicles from its Pithampur plant. The new CLA EVO range, launched in December 2016, comprises tippers, long haul and special application trucks ranging from 16T to 49T.

The new dealership by Vijai Earthmoving Equipment is the 24th location in the southern region. The facility will provide sales and after-sales support to all customers. Spread over an area of 13,000 square feet, it is located close to the Chennai-Bengaluru highway. There are three service bays and a lounge where customers/drivers can wait while their vehicles are being serviced. The workshop has qualified technicians who can address the needs of the customers and ensure maximum vehicle up-time. The facility is equipped with high precision tools and advanced diagnostic systems. The dealership will also offer 24×7 roadside assistance and on-site service support.

Speaking on the occasion, Joerg Mommertz, Chairman &Managing Director, Man Trucks India, said that their India approach has shaped up well over the years, despite challenging market conditions. Now, they have increased the pace of responding to market demands and this new dealership is an example of their efforts. The south region is an important market and with this facility they will be able to improve their reach. He is pleased to welcome on-board Vijai Earthmoving Equipment as their partner and is confident that they will impart the Man brand experience to all customers.

K Gomathinayagam, Managing Director, Vijai Earthmoving Equipment, said: “I am happy to start our association with MAN Trucks. It is our conviction that MAN brand can provide the right solutions to stakeholders. I assure customers of the best of support in terms of sales advisory and after-sales services. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with MAN Trucks India.”