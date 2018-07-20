Piaggio India Expands Reach; Inaugurates Two New Showrooms In Goa

Piaggio Vehicles has extended its reach in the country and announced the opening of new dealerships for the Vespa and Aprilia products in Margaon and Bicholim, Goa. New showrooms offer various products under the Vespa and Aprilia SR range.

The new dealerships, with 1,700 sq. ft. and 1,000 sq. ft. showrooms, have been designed keeping in mind the lifestyle and premium experience which reflects the Italian heritage of the brands. Equipped with the best customer service, quality and experience, dealerships aim to reach out to maximum customers in Goa. The new dealerships were inaugurated in presence of Ashish Yakhmi, Business Head, Piaggio 2 Wheelers.

Dealership Address:

KN Mototech

Contact No. 9822126964

Address: Saideep Ground Floor, BH Desai Road, Calconda, Margaon, Goa 403601

SPK Autolink

Contact No. 9890065098

Address: SPK Autolink, Near Aadhar Hospital, Sarvan, Bicholim, Goa 403504

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration, Diego Graffi, CEO and MD Piaggio India said that the new dealerships resonate the style quotient of both Vespa and Aprilia brands and would offer its customers extraordinary experience in the area of sales and Customer Service.