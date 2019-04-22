Trending:
Skoda Introduces Assured Buyback Program For The Superb
Paper Fight: How Does the Hyundai Venue Fare Against Its Rivals?

The much awaited Hyundai Venue was finally unveiled on the 17th of April, on a Cruiseliner amidst the Arabian Sea. The Venue will be the first Made-in-India, Connected-SUV and will directly rival the Ford Ecosport, the Mahindra XUV300, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Honda WR-V and the Tata Nexon. Here is a detailed analysis of how the Hyundai Venue will fair against its rivals.

Hyundai Venue Front

Dimensions

In terms of design and dimensions, the Venue is the most futuristic-looking car in its segment. The Hyundai Venue is 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width, 1,590 mm in height and gets a wheelbase of 2,500 mm along with a boot space capacity of more than 350 litres. The Ford Ecosport is 3,998 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and 1,647 mm high, and gets a boot space of 352 litres. The Vitara Brezza has an overall length of 3,995 mm, a width of 1,790 mm and is 1,640 mm high while getting a boot space capacity of around 328 litres. The Tata Nexon is 3,994 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and 1,607 mm high. The Honda WR-V is 3,999 mm in length, 1,734 mm in width and 1,601 mm high. The XUV300 is 3,995 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and 1,627 mm high.

LengthWidthHeightWheelbaseBoot Space (litres)
Hyundai Venue3995 mm1770 mm1590 mm2500 mm350+
Ford Ecosport3998 mm1765 mm1647 mm2519 mm352
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza3995 mm1790 mm1640 mm2500 mm328
Tata Nexon3994 mm1811 mm1607 mm2498 mm350
Honda WR-V3999 mm1734 mm1601 mm2555 mm363
Mahindra XUV3003995 mm1821 mm1627 mm2600 mm352

New Ford Ecosport S Ecoboost India Review (51)

Engine and Gearbox options

The Venue gets 3 engine options, one diesel and two petrol variants. The diesel variant is equipped with a 1.4-litre engine which produces 90 HP and 224 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The petrol variant gets a 1.2-litre Kappa engine which produces 83 HP and 117 Nm of torque and is paired to a manual gearbox, while the other petrol variant gets a 1-litre turbocharged engine which produces 120 HP and 175 Nm of torque and is paired to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

DisplacementPowerTorqueGearbox
Hyundai Venue1000 cc (petrol) / 1200 cc (petrol) / 1400 cc (diesel)120 HP / 83 HP / 90 HP175 Nm / 117 Nm / 224 Nm7-speed automatic, 6-speed manual / 5-speed manual / 6-speed manual
Ford Ecosport999 cc (petrol) / 1497 cc (petrol) / 1498 cc (diesel)125 HP @ 6000 rpm / 123 HP @ 6500 rpm / 100 HP @ 3750 rpm170 Nm @ 1500 rpm / 150 Nm @ 4500 rpm / 205 Nm @ 1750 rpm6-speed manual / 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic / 5-speed manual
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza1248 cc (diesel)88.5 HP @ 4000 rpm200 Nm @ 1750 rpm5-speed manual, 5-speed automatic
Tata Nexon1198 cc (petrol) / 1497 cc (diesel)110 HP @ 5000 rpm / 110 HP @ 3750 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm / 260 Nm @ 1500 rpm6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic
Honda WR-V1199 cc (petrol) / 1498 cc (diesel)90 HP @ 6000 rpm / 100 HP @ 3600 rpm110 Nm @ 4800 rpm / 200 Nm @ 1750 rpm5-speed manual / 6-speed manual
Mahindra XUV3001197 cc (petrol) / 1497 cc (diesel)110 HP @ 5000 rpm / 115 HP @ 3750 rpm200 Nm @ 2000 rpm / 300 Nm @ 1500 rpm6-speed manual

Tata Nexon Diesel AMT Review - Feature Image

Features

The Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300 are the most feature loaded cars in this segment. The Venue leads the segment with its technological prowess, while the XUV300 is the segment leader in the mechanical department. Most of the cars in this segment are also equipped with electric sunroofs. The Venue, however, is the most advanced of them all, thanks to Hyundai’s BlueLink Technology, and it’s first-in-class wireless phone charging feature. The Hyundai Venue also comes equipped with Cruise Control.

Electric SunroofDual-Tone RoofPaddle-shiftersProjector Headlamps
Hyundai VenueYesNoYesYes
Ford EcosportYesYesYesYes
Maruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaNoYesNoYes
Tata NexonNoYesNoYes
Honda WR-VYesNoNoNo
Mahindra XUV300YesYesNoYes

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gets Enhanced Looks and Auto Gear Shift Option

Safety

The Hyundai Venue will be offered with as many as 6 airbags, speed sensing door locks, ESP and VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), Hill Assist Control, Brake Assist System and ISOFIX mounts. In addition to these safety features, the XUV300 offers 4-wheel disc brakes and 3 steering modes too. However, the Nexon doesn’t have all the safety features which are present in the Venue, yet, it has managed to score 5 stars in its NCAP crash test. Let’s have a look at how these rivals perform against the Venue in terms of safety standards.

AirbagsHill Assist ControlBrake AssistISOFIX mounts
Hyundai Venue6-airbagsYesYesYes
Ford Ecosport6-airbagsYesNoYes
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza2-airbagsNoYesYes
Tata Nexon2-airbagsYesYesYes
Honda WR-V2-airbagsNoYesNo
Mahindra XUV3007-airbagsYesYesYes


Mahindra XUV300

