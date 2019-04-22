Paper Fight: How Does the Hyundai Venue Fare Against Its Rivals?

The much awaited Hyundai Venue was finally unveiled on the 17th of April, on a Cruiseliner amidst the Arabian Sea. The Venue will be the first Made-in-India, Connected-SUV and will directly rival the Ford Ecosport, the Mahindra XUV300, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Honda WR-V and the Tata Nexon. Here is a detailed analysis of how the Hyundai Venue will fair against its rivals.

Dimensions

In terms of design and dimensions, the Venue is the most futuristic-looking car in its segment. The Hyundai Venue is 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width, 1,590 mm in height and gets a wheelbase of 2,500 mm along with a boot space capacity of more than 350 litres. The Ford Ecosport is 3,998 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and 1,647 mm high, and gets a boot space of 352 litres. The Vitara Brezza has an overall length of 3,995 mm, a width of 1,790 mm and is 1,640 mm high while getting a boot space capacity of around 328 litres. The Tata Nexon is 3,994 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and 1,607 mm high. The Honda WR-V is 3,999 mm in length, 1,734 mm in width and 1,601 mm high. The XUV300 is 3,995 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width and 1,627 mm high.

Length Width Height Wheelbase Boot Space (litres) Hyundai Venue 3995 mm 1770 mm 1590 mm 2500 mm 350+ Ford Ecosport 3998 mm 1765 mm 1647 mm 2519 mm 352 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 3995 mm 1790 mm 1640 mm 2500 mm 328 Tata Nexon 3994 mm 1811 mm 1607 mm 2498 mm 350 Honda WR-V 3999 mm 1734 mm 1601 mm 2555 mm 363 Mahindra XUV300 3995 mm 1821 mm 1627 mm 2600 mm 352

Engine and Gearbox options

The Venue gets 3 engine options, one diesel and two petrol variants. The diesel variant is equipped with a 1.4-litre engine which produces 90 HP and 224 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The petrol variant gets a 1.2-litre Kappa engine which produces 83 HP and 117 Nm of torque and is paired to a manual gearbox, while the other petrol variant gets a 1-litre turbocharged engine which produces 120 HP and 175 Nm of torque and is paired to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Displacement Power Torque Gearbox Hyundai Venue 1000 cc (petrol) / 1200 cc (petrol) / 1400 cc (diesel) 120 HP / 83 HP / 90 HP 175 Nm / 117 Nm / 224 Nm 7-speed automatic, 6-speed manual / 5-speed manual / 6-speed manual Ford Ecosport 999 cc (petrol) / 1497 cc (petrol) / 1498 cc (diesel) 125 HP @ 6000 rpm / 123 HP @ 6500 rpm / 100 HP @ 3750 rpm 170 Nm @ 1500 rpm / 150 Nm @ 4500 rpm / 205 Nm @ 1750 rpm 6-speed manual / 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic / 5-speed manual Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 1248 cc (diesel) 88.5 HP @ 4000 rpm 200 Nm @ 1750 rpm 5-speed manual, 5-speed automatic Tata Nexon 1198 cc (petrol) / 1497 cc (diesel) 110 HP @ 5000 rpm / 110 HP @ 3750 rpm 170 Nm @ 1750 rpm / 260 Nm @ 1500 rpm 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic Honda WR-V 1199 cc (petrol) / 1498 cc (diesel) 90 HP @ 6000 rpm / 100 HP @ 3600 rpm 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm / 200 Nm @ 1750 rpm 5-speed manual / 6-speed manual Mahindra XUV300 1197 cc (petrol) / 1497 cc (diesel) 110 HP @ 5000 rpm / 115 HP @ 3750 rpm 200 Nm @ 2000 rpm / 300 Nm @ 1500 rpm 6-speed manual

Features

The Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300 are the most feature loaded cars in this segment. The Venue leads the segment with its technological prowess, while the XUV300 is the segment leader in the mechanical department. Most of the cars in this segment are also equipped with electric sunroofs. The Venue, however, is the most advanced of them all, thanks to Hyundai’s BlueLink Technology, and it’s first-in-class wireless phone charging feature. The Hyundai Venue also comes equipped with Cruise Control.

Electric Sunroof Dual-Tone Roof Paddle-shifters Projector Headlamps Hyundai Venue Yes No Yes Yes Ford Ecosport Yes Yes Yes Yes Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza No Yes No Yes Tata Nexon No Yes No Yes Honda WR-V Yes No No No Mahindra XUV300 Yes Yes No Yes

Safety

The Hyundai Venue will be offered with as many as 6 airbags, speed sensing door locks, ESP and VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), Hill Assist Control, Brake Assist System and ISOFIX mounts. In addition to these safety features, the XUV300 offers 4-wheel disc brakes and 3 steering modes too. However, the Nexon doesn’t have all the safety features which are present in the Venue, yet, it has managed to score 5 stars in its NCAP crash test. Let’s have a look at how these rivals perform against the Venue in terms of safety standards.

Airbags Hill Assist Control Brake Assist ISOFIX mounts Hyundai Venue 6-airbags Yes Yes Yes Ford Ecosport 6-airbags Yes No Yes Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2-airbags No Yes Yes Tata Nexon 2-airbags Yes Yes Yes Honda WR-V 2-airbags No Yes No Mahindra XUV300 7-airbags Yes Yes Yes



