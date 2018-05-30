One-Off Royal Enfield LockStock Custom Motorcycle Unveiled

Earlier this year, Royal Enfield revealed that the company will launch the 650 twins in India this year. Ahead of this highly anticipated launch, the Eicher owned brand has unveiled a one-off motorcycle based on the 650 twins, known as the Royal Enfield LockStock.

The Lockstock, a factory custom motorcycle, is a drag spec model which was unveiled at an event organised by The Bike Shed Motorcycle Club, London. The model shares a select few parts with the RE GT650 such as the engine and the fuel tank. Other parts such as the frame, suspension, body panels, seat, tyres and handlebar have been customised.

Visual upgrades to the RE LockStock include a custom windscreen with an LED ring housed in the centre, a custom mudguard, larger belly pans, single seat and new six spoke alloy wheels wrapped in larger tyres. The wheelbase of the model has been increased in order to improve its performance during a drag, while the frame is a hardtail, which means there is no suspension at the rear.

Also read: Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Launched In India At INR 2.49 Lakh (On-Road, Mumbai)

A few other mechanical updates to the Royal Enfield LockStock custom motorcycle include Ohlins sourced USD forks and a large single disc brake with Brembo sourced four piston calipers at the front, downward facing handlebar, steering damper on the left side and a custom underbelly exhaust. Also on offer is a NOS tank, located behind the engine of the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield has not revealed any details regarding the engine specifications of the LockStock custom motorcycle. In the stock form, the 648cc parallel twin engine borrowed from the GT650 is capable of producing a maximum power output of 48 hp at 7,100 rpm while the peak torque of 52 Nm comes up at 4,000 rpm. This engine is paired to a six speed transmission.