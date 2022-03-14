One Moto India Announces Partnership With Rajasthan Royals

One Moto is a well-known 2-wheeler EV manufacturer. Now, the brand has announced a partnership with Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season 15. In this partnership, the logo of One Moto India will be featured on the back of helmets and caps. One Moto will also launch a new special series of the Limited Edition of One Moto 2-wheelers. The company will distribute this special range of EVs to the Rajasthan Royal branches in Mumbai, Nagpur, Dubai, and other branches that will contribute in the upcoming season. One Moto currently sells the Electra scooter which starts at ₹1.99 lakh.

Official Statements

“Rajasthan Royals has always promoted an eco-friendly approach as a team. The Royals have also always adopted a sustainable approach with steps like opting for jerseys made of sustainable material and the team has been a frontrunner to send a message which is in line with what One Moto India as a brand has been doing. The team and the brand have synergies in place, and the league could be an opportunity to educate masses about making an informed choice of switching to EVs,” said Mr. Mohammed Muzammil Riyaz, Partner & Promoter of One Moto India.

Meanwhile, Jake Lush McCrum – Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, also reacted to the association, “We are delighted to welcome a globally recognized brand like One Moto on board. Their vision of providing sustainable yet stylish EV vehicles to consumers has a strong synergy with our central purpose of transforming society through the significant platform we have as an IPL franchise. Through this partnership, we are excited to help them further expand across India and around the world while creating a positive societal impact.”

“We are the first generation to be affected by climate change, therefore it is also our responsibility to do something about it. Switching to EVs is being driven in the form of a mission in India. If we can share the approach with people and motivate them towards making this lifestyle change, then it will be a contribution to be remembered. With this thought in mind we have partnered with Rajasthan Royals,” said Mr. Sameer Moidin, Co-Founder & Partner, One Moto India.